Rapper Offset reportedly updated his divorce suit as he asks for spousal assistance from his estranged wife, Cardi B

According to TMZ, while the former Migos member demanded a court-ordered payment from Cardi

Reports about Offset’s demanded got the attention of many on the internet including Nigerians as they lashed out at him

American diva Cardi B and Offset's breakup has unfolded in front of the world over the last year, and the conditions of their protracted divorce take another dimension.

The former Migos member is apparently requesting financial aid from his ex-wife as they navigate their tumultuous life as a previously married couple.

On May 29, TMZ said that the Atlanta rapper “filed an amended divorce response earlier this month in which he’s now asking that Cardi pay him spousal support.”

The site claimed that he did not specify a specific amount in the filings and is still seeking shared custody of their children. He feels that Cardi's house should be the primary domicile for the children.

The Bronx rapstress filed for divorce in August 2024 after seven years of marriage, and the two have been throwing shots back and forth on social media since. That same summer, she also gave birth to her third child with ‘Set. They have three children in all, including their eldest daughter Kulture and son Wave.

Last month, Offset attempted to fuel the public outrage sparked by their relationship conflict on the internet.

He posted on X: “Keep my name out shiit please thank you tired of this circus I want out. Let ppl live they life… I want peace no smoke I love all bardi gang we grown man she happy let her live she don’t want to see this sh*t either man life goes on we can all be friends man.”

In terms of music, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper revealed on May 28 that his upcoming project has been officially filed and is ready for release.

Cardi B has been teasing fans about her sophomore album for several years, since her Grammy-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018. After promising followers that 2024 would be the year, the body of work did not come out, although she did explain to her admirers why the delay occurred.

“I really need these fuckkking features,” she explained without placing the blame on anyone specifically. “And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s**t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody would want to miss being on this album.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Cardi B and Offset’s fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

isieuros said:

"Oh he a princess yalll...glad she done with him ugh."

fredline156 said:

"Then they say Divorce only favors Women… #ConfusedBeings 😂😂😂."

great_ynr said:

"I don’t know if this guy is serious or just trolling her😂."

excels_artistry said:

"Wow, princesses."

verified_024 said:

"I support bro 😂and I pray he won 🏆."

morelloisart said:

"Let’s be honest if he was richer she would have done thesame 😂."

oluwa2obi said:

"Shame wear this one dreads 😂."

romzzz______ wrote:

"Is he really broke? Or trying to get on her nerves?😂."

eminiyinkar said:

"Ole! He wants to ruin her."

jykez27 said:

"Ofcourse, she kept calling him broke that she has more money than him so she should pay up."

kelztheareaboy wrote:

"The case don reverse now, ladies no kon dey smile for comment section 😂."

gangster_wife__ said:

"He was a fairy 🧚‍♂️."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Nothing concern Rihanna with spousal support if anything go south! No marriage no case…Omo ogbon

elia_beautyy_flo_werr_ wrote:

"Make una help,shame don push me inside pricy Range Rover."

ezeqwesiri wrote:

"Offset Omo Werey 😂 … Cardi B is richer then the werey found a loophole."

