A Nigerian soldier (name withheld) went uncontrollably wild in Onitsha, Anambra state, after smoking a substance

He was rushed to a private hospital in the area, but was yet to be revived as of the time of filing this report

Team of soldiers from 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, arrested some operatives of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), who reportedly bought the "cigarette" for the soldier

There was drama on Tuesday, May 27, when a certain military personnel, whose name is not disclosd, went uncontrollably wild after smoking 'cigarette' allegedly bought for him by one of the operatives of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), who were enforcing the use of pedestal bridge at the Uga - Junction axis, near the Niger Bridge Head, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The soldier, according to eye witness, came to the area at about 1:30 pm, and told ARTMA official (who probably used to buy such 'cigarettes' for him before), and asked him to get 'cigarettes' for him, which the ARTMA official reportedly did.

The soldier has been rushed to hospital where he's been revived by medical practitioners. Photo: FB/HQArmy

Source: Getty Images

According to an eyewitness, the soldier, after taking the cigarette, went uncontrollably wild - pulled off his clothes - jumped into a dirty gutter, and started swimming till the time he became extremely weak.

Soldier arrest alleged supplier of substance

It was reported that soon after, a team of soldiers from 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, on a tip off, stormed the area, and took their colleague to a nearby private hospital for necessary treatment.

It was also gathered that after taking the victim to the hospital, the soldiers went back to the scene of the incident, and arrested some operatives ARTMA, and bundled them into their van, and zoomed off.

Commander of ARTMA enforcing the use of pedestal bridge at the Uga Junction area of Onitsha, who gave his name simply as Nick, confirmed the development to Legit.ng correspondent, who contacted him on phone.

He, however, said that his men were released not quite long after they were arrested. He also told Legit.ng that the soldier was still at the hospital, where doctors were making frantic efforts to revive him.

Eyewitness gives account of event

A trader, simply identified as Mike, who spoke with a Legit.ng correspondent when he visited the scene of the incident, said that he was in his shop when he saw people rushing to a nearby gutter, and when he went closer, he saw a middle age man, partly naked, inside the gutter.

Soldiers came back to arrest the alleged supplier of the hard substance that ran their colleague wild.

Source: Original

He said:

"At first, I thought he was a mad man. But later, people who were around when the whole thing started, said that he was a soldier. They said that he used to come there to buy smoke; but that when he bought and take another smoke that day, maybe, a different type, he started misbehaving."

He also confirmed that he was in his shop when soldiers stormed the area and started arresting ARTMA workers, who reportedly gave him the "smoke."

Source: Legit.ng