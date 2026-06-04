Comedian DeeOne called out popular gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori for her recent apology

The reality TV star criticised the lyrical evangelist for bowing to pressure, instead holding her grounds

Recall that Alaseyori had faced criticism after urging Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu

Reality TV star and comedian DeeOne has criticised gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori following her recent apology to Nigerians over comments she made about insecurity in the country.

Alaseyori had earlier urged Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu and security agencies, insisting that efforts were being made to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

DeeOne questions Yinka Alaseyori’s decision to apologise publicly. Credit: @comediandeeone, @yinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

Her remarks, however, sparked backlash, especially as they came amid public outrage over the Oyo State abduction of schoolchildren.

In response to the criticism, the singer released a video apologising to Nigerians.

Reacting in a video, DeeOne expressed disappointment, saying Alaseyori had “lost an opportunity to evangelise the world.”

He argued that her apology was driven by public pressure rather than divine conviction.

“Mrs Yinka Alaseyori, first of all, I want to thank you and thank God for your ministry. God has used you a lot, but what you did today, please don’t ever try it again… You were in the spirit when you said people should pray. I want to believe it was God speaking through you, but you lost an opportunity to evangelise,” DeeOne said.

He further stressed that apologising to please men could have “spiritual repercussions,” urging the gospel singer to remain steadfast in her calling as a minister rather than bowing to public opinion.

“I can bet 100% that you did not seek the face of God before you made that apology video. Na pressure makes you go do that thing (apology), you apologize because people were dragging you. Maybe you are looking at it that they no go call you again for events or people would not like you. The Bible says I would look up to the hills, from where my help comes from. No be all of us wey dey drag go feed you. If you’re in doubt, you would have to go back to God on your knees and ask God. You’re a minister of God and not just an entertainer.

“Is what you said wrong? ‘No, but pressure made you apologise. You have to displease God to please men, and there would be spiritual repercussions. I hope you know that. Please don’t ever under any circumstances do that again. I don’t know who advised you, but whoever advised you did not give you good advice. Under no circumstance should you try this again. I’m sure that the host of heaven will be so disappointed, but God is a forgiving father."

DeeOne also referenced other gospel figures like Testimony Jaga, whom he described as bold in his faith.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to DeeOne's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

makindedavid_ said:

"Once you apologise once, you keep apologising forever."

testimony_jaga said:

"God bless you for saying this ❤️💯."

________pointblank said:

"I know you wouldn't make sense."

boyyfella said:

"Even Pastor Adeboye apologised one time when he made a statement. So I really don’t understand why you are pained."

awosanyahotiz

"Wisdom is profitable,I give it to you Deeone 👏👏👏."

talentboomproduction said:

"@adeyinkaalaseyori Normally there’s atomic of truth in this 💯 % but no mind @comediandeeone 😂 my president of the 1% of the 1% gang it’s coming from the place of him trying to supporting @officialasiwajubat on the low but like I said he has a great point here,shoutout to @testimony_jaga 🙌❤️."

nifeadams said:

"She shouldn’t have truly when I saw I was like no now …"

DeeOne accuses Yinka Alaseyori of pleasing men instead of God. Credit: @comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Victoria Orenze shades Alaseyori

Legit.ng also reported that gospel singer and worship leader Victoria Orenze left many talking after she publicly expressed disappointment in ministers and churchgoers who use God's name for personal gain.

This comes after gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori was criticised on social media over her comments on the recent Oyo schoolchildren abduction.

"Which government is working? Nigerian government, politicians and leaders have failed Nigeria and Nigerians. Period," Orenze wrote in part.

Source: Legit.ng