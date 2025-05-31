“How My Wife Died Due to My Absence,” Pastor Kumuyi Speaks
- Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Church has recounted how his wife died in April 2009
- The cleric said he witnessed the painful experience but the Lord urged him to let it go, added that "I was preaching and the devil worked on my absence"
- Pastor Kumuyi revealed that his wife had a challenge and sadly passed away in the process but he had channeled his pain to the propagation of the gospel to shame the devil
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has recounted the circumstances surrounding the death of his first wife, while blaming his absence from home for her passing.
The late Abiodun Kumuyi reportedly passed away on April 11, 2009, at the age of 57, after a brief illness.
The couple got married on September 13, 1980, making their marriage span approximately 28 years. They were blessed with two children: Jeremiah and John.
Kumuyi later remarried in London on October 13, 2010.
How my first wife died - Kumuyi recounts experience
As reported by The Punch on Saturday, May 31, the revered holiness preacher, while speaking during the Global Workers’ Conference at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, decried his first wife’s death, saying the devil took advantage of his absence while he was ministering at the church’s retreat that day.
“I was preaching here on Saturday, 11th April 2009, and the devil worked on my absence. My wife was at home because she had a challenge. I was driving out, the devil came, but I did not remember to close the spiritual door that nobody will sneak into that place (his house) and when I finished the Faith Clinic that morning, I received a message that my beloveth wife was gone.
“I ran to IBTC (home); I saw it had happened and I met some people there; they were praying and the Lord assured me that I should let it go, let that go, don’t bother about it,” the cleric said.
Despite the tragedy, Kumuyi said he chose not to dwell in sorrow but to turn the pain into spiritual passion to intensify his global evangelical mission.
He described the next move of his ministry as a “revenge” against the devil.
"How my parents used to fight," Kumuyi speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that respected man of God, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi has told the story of how his parents used to fight.
The pastor who superintends over the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church (DCLM) said his parents weren't always on good terms.
He said his father married more than one wife and he determined that his own marriage would be different from his parents.
