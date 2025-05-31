No fewer than 100 persons have been reported dead as heavy flood ravaged Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa LGA, Niger state

According to reports making the round on Saturday, May 31, while 75 people have been buried, about 100 people have been swept away by the flood, as they are yet to be accounted for

The Deputy Governor of Niger state, Mr. Yakubu Garba, confirmed this to the press in a statement and shared further details about rescue operations

Niger state, Minna - On Saturday, May 31, reports disclosed that the devastating flood that swept through Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger state has claimed over 100 lives, with more than 100 persons still missing as of Friday, May 30.

Heavy flood in Niger state has reportedly claimed 100 lives. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

No fewer than 44 of the victims were interred on Friday, following the burial of 31 others recovered earlier in the week.

Legit.ng reported that the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday night, May 28, during a torrential rainfall that lasted several hours.

The surging floodwaters submerged homes and swept away everything in its path.

As search and rescue operations continue with more people still at risk, distraught families have mounted intense search for their missing loved ones.

Local residents told Saturday Punch that the death toll was likely much higher, revealing that many corpses, especially those of Almajirai (Qur’anic school pupils), had yet to be accounted for.

Over 100 dead - Niger deputy gov

Governor Umar Bago of Niger state through his deputy confirmed on Saturday that rescue operations are ongoing. Photo credit: Niger state government

Source: Facebook

Further confirming the current dire situation in the affected community, the Deputy Governor of Niger state, Mr Yakubu Garba, said over 100 had been confirmed dead.

Garba disclosed the casualty figure during a visit to Mokwa on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

He said:

“I have been briefed by officials from NEMA and NSEMA, who have been on ground since the incident occurred for search and rescue operations. I was told that over 100 people lost their lives and some have yet to be buried as search and rescue operations are still ongoing.”

While addressing survivors at the Internally Displaced Persons camp, Garba urged them to exercise patience as the state government was working out modalities to provide relief materials to those affected.

He noted that the state government led by Governor Umar Bago had received materials from NEMA, which had been handed over to the council chairman for onward distribution to the victims.

Niger flood kills prominent Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Parish Priest of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Gulu, in Lapai local government area of Niger state, Reverend Father James Omeh, was killed in a flood incident following a downpour.

Police said the priest died alongside a female passenger named Charity John as they were heading to Gulu village in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.

