The devastating flood in Mokwa, Niger State, has claimed over 200 lives, with hundreds still missing as rescue efforts transition to recovery operations

Residents recount harrowing tales of survival, loss, and destruction, as contaminated floodwaters raise concerns over a potential disease outbreak

The collapse of Mokwa Bridge threatens food supply chains, with farmers and truck drivers warning of skyrocketing prices and logistical disruptions

The death toll from the devastating flood disaster that struck two communities in Mokwa town, Niger State, North Central Nigeria, rose to more than 200 on Sunday.

Search operations continued as residents joined efforts to locate approximately 500 people still missing.

“I Lost 2.5 Million and Other Items in Mokwa Flood”: Survivors Speak, Share Experience. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The flooding occurred on Wednesday night in Mokwa Local Government Area following heavy rainfall that ravaged shops, houses, and farms.

Search and recovery efforts

Musa Kimboku, Deputy Chairman of Mokwa Local Government, told the BBC that the search operation had shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery effort, as authorities no longer expected to find survivors.

“We have informed nearby villages to bury any deceased bodies they find,” he stated.

Mokwa District Head, Muhammadu Aliyu, added that efforts would soon begin to exhume buried corpses to prevent the spread of disease.

'I lost 2.5 million and other items in the flood

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing moments when the flood hit in the early hours of the morning.

Saliu, a 34-year-old resident, recalled how his mother woke him up by banging on his door around 6:00 a.m.

"My mama come dey bang my door. She dey bang am with force, she dey shout say water dey come out make we come outside. I wan pass di main gate but she tok say make I pass di back door. I come outside and flood dey."

Saliu said he had sold goods worth 2.5 million naira the day before the flood but could not retrieve any of his belongings.

Bad smell in the community

The atmosphere in Mokwa remained one of grief for the deceased, confusion over the missing, and despair at the loss of property.

Clothing, soaked mattresses, and crushed metal roofing sheets littered the area where dozens of houses once stood in Tiffin Maza Community.

BBC reporters observed that standing structures had roofs ripped off and walls damaged. A strong foul smell lingered in the area, fueling residents' concerns that no survivors would be found.

Local authorities expressed fears that contamination from decaying bodies could lead to disease outbreaks beyond their capacity to manage.

Food trucks stranded, farmers warn of supply chain disruption

Truck drivers stranded due to the collapse of Mokwa Bridge lamented the impact on their ability to transport food items.

Mustapha Salaudeen, a stranded driver, explained the situation at Dikko Junction, where trucks were backed up.

"We dey inside traffic becos di flood cut a part of di bridge and we dey find alternative, but we dey move small small as di community pipo dey help us."

Meanwhile, the National Secretary for Tomato Farmers in Nigeria, Sani Danladi, warned that the bridge’s collapse could severely disrupt food supplies to the southern part of the country.

"Dis Mokwa bridge for Niger state dey really important. Since na di only bridge wey dey link two parts of di country, e go affect southern part pass, as vegetable price fit go up becos supply no go dey."

The northern region may experience a surplus of produce, potentially lowering food prices, as farmers struggle to transport goods to markets in the south.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng