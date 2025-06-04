President Bola Tinubu has approved ₦2 billion and 20 trucks of rice to support victims of the devastating Mokwa flood in Niger State

Over 200 people have been confirmed dead, with rescue efforts still underway and survivors taking refuge in overcrowded and under-resourced shelters

Despite federal and state intervention, displaced residents complain of poor relief conditions and inadequate food and shelter distribution

President Bola Tinubu has approved a ₦2 billion relief fund and the immediate deployment of 20 trucks loaded with rice to assist victims of the deadly flood that struck Mokwa in Niger State on May 28.

The decision comes after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the devastated communities to assess the damage firsthand and deliver the federal government’s response.

Turbulent flood claims lives in Niger

The flood, which left widespread destruction in its wake, claimed the lives of over 200 residents, with many more still unaccounted for. According to Niger State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmad Suleiman, rescue and recovery operations are still ongoing, and the final death toll remains uncertain.

“We have more than 200 corpses so far, but we’re still recovering more,” Suleiman stated during an appearance on The Morning Brief on Channels Television.

During his visit, Vice President Shettima conveyed the President’s concern and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rebuilding the affected communities.

He announced that the ₦2 billion fund would be used to reconstruct homes destroyed by the flood, while the provision of food supplies—specifically the 20 truckloads of rice—is aimed at providing immediate relief to displaced residents.

In addition, the President directed that all damaged bridges in the region be urgently repaired and drainage systems in Mokwa town be rehabilitated to prevent future disasters.

These infrastructural interventions, Shettima said, would commence without delay.

Survivors laments insufficient aid

Despite these commitments, several victims have voiced frustration over the slow and insufficient delivery of aid. Many families currently taking refuge in makeshift camps say they are still struggling to access basic necessities.

“We are 17 people in my household, but we were only given one loaf of bread and some tea,” said a displaced resident, Mama Isah. “How can that be enough?”

Efforts by the Niger State government, including the distribution of relief materials and a ₦50 million donation by the state’s first lady, have been acknowledged.

However, the scale of the destruction has made it difficult for local authorities to meet the overwhelming needs of the affected population.

While federal and state officials continue coordinating emergency response activities, calls are growing for improved coordination and transparency to ensure that aid reaches those most in need.

As the nation mourns those lost in the disaster, the focus now turns to rebuilding shattered lives and restoring hope in the flood-ravaged communities of Mokwa.

