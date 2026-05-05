IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu convened an emergency meeting with senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja to address national security concerns and operational priorities

Disu condemned the Delta State extra-judicial killing incident and confirmed the dismissal and prosecution of the officers involved

The IGP announced major April 2026 operational successes, including arrests of suspects, rescue of victims, and recovery of arms, while unveiling the new Violent Crime Response Unit

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on Tuesday, May 4, convened an emergency meeting with senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting brought together members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors-General and Commissioners of Police, alongside members of the press, to address pressing national security concerns and outline operational priorities.

IGP Holds Emergency Meeting With Top Police Leaders as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Focus on accountability and security challenges

Addressing the gathering, the IGP stressed the need for improved transparency, discipline and leadership responsibility across all levels of the Force, noting that current security realities require a more proactive and intelligence-led approach.

A statement shared via X on Tuesday, May 5, said the changing security environment demanded “a more responsive, accountable, and intelligence-driven policing approach,”

IGP condemns Delta incident

The police chief also addressed a recent incident in Delta state involving the extra-judicial killing of a suspect, describing it as a violation of the Force’s principles.

He confirmed that the officers involved had been dismissed and would face prosecution, reiterating that misconduct would not be tolerated.

He maintained that the Force operates a strict zero-tolerance policy, insisting that no personnel is above the law.

Police: April operations yield major arrests

Providing an operational update, Disu disclosed that police activities in April 2026 led to multiple arrests and recoveries nationwide.

According to him, intelligence-led operations resulted in the arrest of 28 suspected terrorists, 51 murder suspects, 62 armed robbery suspects, 85 kidnapping suspects and 54 suspected cultists.

He added that 189 kidnapped victims were rescued, while 140 firearms, 1,074 rounds of ammunition and 37 stolen vehicles were recovered.

New unit to tackle violent crimes

As part of ongoing reforms, the IGP announced the creation of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), a specialised formation aimed at improving the Force’s response to serious criminal activities.

He said the unit would rely on intelligence-based deployment, backed by specialised training, strict adherence to human rights standards and clear accountability structures under the supervision of Commissioners of Police.

Community policing directive issued

The IGP further directed Commissioners of Police across the country to strengthen community engagement through regular town hall meetings with stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders.

He also instructed that senior officers make their contact details available to community representatives to enhance communication and public trust.

Commitment to reform reiterated

Disu reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to institutional reforms centred on professionalism, discipline, respect for human rights and public accountability.

He noted that mechanisms such as the Police Complaints Response Unit remain in place to ensure transparency and responsiveness in policing operations.

Disu issues warning to CPs

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on Thursday, April 300, reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to stronger discipline and operational capacity as he presided over the passing-out parade of 1,068 newly trained constables in Akwa Ibom state.

He also issued a warning to Commissioners of Police nationwide, saying they would be held accountable for the conduct of officers under their command.

Source: Legit.ng