Governor Amuneke has shared the reason he turned down INEC’s offer to become its ambassador

In a video shared online, he spoke about how he had looked forward to being part of the deal and the reason he eventually turned it down

What he said about his refusal generated reactions online, with many applauding him and comparing him to Mr Macaroni

Comedian Kevin Chinedu, better known as Governor Amuneke, has shared the reason he turned down an offer to become a youth ambassador for INEC.

The skit maker shared a video that went viral on social media as he opened up about what he was offered.

Reactions as Governor Amuneke shares reason for turning down INEC ambassadorial offer. Photo credit@governor amuneke/@inecnigeria

Source: Instagram

According to him, the opportunity to work with INEC is something he does not take for granted, as he believes his father would be proud of him for such an opportunity.

He also noted that he asked whether he would be allowed to continue with his style of content.

Governor Amuneke shares more about the deal

In the recording, the skit maker explained that he inquired about the person who reached out to him, adding that the person was polite in their communication.

He also stated that the man said he would consult the Director-General of INEC and get back to him.

Governor Amuneke speaks on turning down INEC's deal. Photo credit@governoramuneke

Source: Instagram

However, when feedback was given, he was told that he would not be allowed to directly criticise INEC, but could continue with his skits.

Governor Amuneke shares his stance on the deal

In his recording, he noted that if he had accepted the condition, he would not have been able to stick to his passion, which is rooted in highlighting issues in governance.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity and thanked the person who recommended him.

The funny man also encouraged people who have refused to compromise their principles for personal gain, noting that millions of people depend on their voices.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Comments about Amuneke's video

Some netizens shared their observations, saying that Governor Amuneke is just like Mr Macaroni in his approach, as they praised him. Read the comments below:

@pleasure_syllabus reacted:

"God will continue to protect you, amen! Keep it up. I’m glad he’s wise enough to say no."

@beccaszn shared:

"Love it for him… not a lot of people still maintain their integrity these days."

@afam_themovieplug commented:

"Integrity is key. That's how some Nigerian movie producers have reached out to pay for me to review their movies, but I must say only good things about the movie. I always refuse."

@officia.omooba wrote:

"This guy and Mr Macaroni still have my love more than that VDM."

@blessed_blaze72 shared:

"You're the ambassador for the youths, Nigerians, and future generations. Thank God for your life."

Governor Amuneke confirms marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Amuneke finally confirmed his wedding days after pictures and videos from the event emerged on social media.

Kevinblak confirmed his wedding during an interview on AIT on Friday, August 14, 2025.

"It is a real marriage; I am happily married. This turnaround came as soon as we finished our wedding. I got married about a month ago and started trending," he commented."

Source: Legit.ng