There was a heavy downpour today, Thursday, June 15, in most parts of the city of Lagos, resulting in flooding

The flood reportedly submerged houses, sacked residents, and overtook communities in different parts of the state

Residents have taken to social media to cry out to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to solve the incessant flooding

Lagos state - Another heavy downpour has led to flood overtaking communities and sacking residents in Lagos.

As reported by SaharaReporters, the flood also submerged houses, cars, and other valuables.

Houses submerged, residents sacked as flood takes over Lagos. Photo Credit: @SaharaReporters

Source: Twitter

Lagosians cry out after heavy downpour

A Twitter user, @DamilojuJLT, urged Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to solve the problem of flooding in the state.

He wrote:

“Babajide Sanwoolu, four years gone, you still can't solve the problem of flooding in Lagos.

“Rain of 20 minutes, everywhere is full like we just had a no stop rain for one week.

“@jidesanwoolu visit Ikeja Along.

“Score yourself on infrastructure development when you are back from the tour.

“Ikotun and Ejigbo people have no choice than to curse you anytime it is raining.”

Ọgbẹní Awóníyì Ọláwále @I_am_Olawale1, said the incessant flooding is as a result of the attitude of the residents who fill drainage with trash.

“I use tell those who cares to listen that govt is nt 2 blame for this incessant flooding, attitude is. Govt constructs drainage, we fill it with thrash, don't build on low land areas, directives ignored. When rain bombard us we run to govt. To us drainages Na LAWMA”

A Lagos resident, Ibukunoluwatimunilalaiselaalaa @iwillbukunu, said some people build on water channels and do not construct drainage for their houses.

“When citizen left clearing of drainage that is in front of their house to government and will never use the bin, they should enjoy the flood, when we all are serious we will speak against those throwing dirt on the floor, building on drainage and not construction gutters”

Osuji Caleb (BA Phil, MHRIR, 6xSigma,ITIL,ANIM) @finecaleb, charged communities to schedule routine clearing of drainages in their areas.

“The rain has just started and it is like this. Communities can avoid this if they can schedule routine cleaning clearing of drainages and also, create temporary channels to allow water flows unhindered to canals.”

Flood: Lagos releases list of areas where residents should be ready to relocate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Lagos State Government convened a meeting of all critical stakeholders to evaluate the state’s preparedness for any eventuality over the ravaging massive flooding across the states of the federation.

The state has, however, directed all relevant enforcement arms of the state to step up their supervisory roles to contain any eventuality.

