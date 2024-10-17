FG warns of imminent flooding along Rivers Benue, Niger

Nigerians living in communities along the River Benue and River Niger have been warned of imminent flooding

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has warned Nigerians living in communities along the River Benue and River Niger of imminent flooding.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) said the flooding is due to significant rises in water levels and continuous rainfall.

The NIHSA’s Director General, Umar Mohammed, gave the warning in a statement issued on Thursday, October 17.

Mohammed said the water levels in the River Benue have reached critical points. He urged residents near the riverbanks to evacuate.

According to Mohammed, the gauge data from Lokoja, Umaisha, Makurdi, and Ibbi show consistently high levels, exceeding 9 meters between October 9 and October 15.

“The map shows critical flood-prone zones across Nigeria, particularly around stations along the River Benue and River Niger.

“Makurdi, in particular, has recorded dangerously high water levels, with Lokoja and other stations also nearing flood thresholds.”

The NIHSA boss also disclosed that the management of the Kainji and Jebba Dams is closely monitoring and controlling water releases to prevent downstream flooding along the Niger.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government issued an urgent alert to residents in 11 states as Cameroon prepares to release water from Lagdo Dam.

This precautionary measure aims to mitigate potential flooding impacts along the Benue River system.

The NIHSA assured the public that the situation is under control, but urges vigilance and preparedness.

FG warns of potential flooding

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government issued a warning for heavy rains in 15 states, predicting potential flooding from September 24 to 28, 2024 .

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged the Rivers state government to construct emergency shelters for flood victims.

This alert follows a warning from NIHSA about impending flooding due to the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam

