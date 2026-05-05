Arsenal lead Manchester City by five points with fewer games left as the title race enters its final stretch this season

Man City face a tougher and more congested run-in, including Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures include West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace, with a Champions League semi-final also in focus

Arsenal and Manchester City are heading into the final stretch of the Premier League season with everything still to play for, but the balance has shifted after the Cityzens dropped points in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton.

Before a Thierno Barry double and a goal from Jake O'Brien gave Everton a 3-1 lead going into the closing minutes at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Jeremy Doku had given City the lead in the first half.

Manchester City dropped crucial points in the Premier League race after drawing 3-3 against Everton. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

After that, Pep Guardiola’s side answered with a goal from Erling Haaland and a curling effort by Doku, but it was not enough to win all three points.

According to Football London, that result has left Arsenal five points clear, and with only a handful of matches remaining, every fixture now feels like a potential title decider.

Man City’s did fight back late in that game, but the damage from Everton’s three-goal burst was enough to swing momentum towards North London.

A look at Arsenal's final fixtures

Arsenal’s focus is split right now between Europe and the league, and that could define their season.

Arsenal and Man City’s Remaining Fixtures Compared As Premier League Title Race Takes Major Twist

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners face a huge Champions League semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid before returning to domestic duty.

In the Premier League, their remaining fixtures include a tricky trip to West Ham, a home game against Burnley, and a final-day away clash at Crystal Palace, Tuko Sports reports.

West Ham remain unpredictable and have already taken points off top sides this season. Burnley are already relegated, but that can sometimes make them more dangerous in final fixtures with no pressure.

Crystal Palace could also influence the title race depending on their own schedule, especially if European commitments affect their squad selection.

Arsenal’s full run-in:

West Ham vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Every game now carries weight, even the ones on paper that look straightforward.

A look at Man City’s final fixtures

Manchester City still have games in hand, but their margin for error has almost disappeared.

Their next league match is against Brentford, a team known for causing problems against top opposition. From there, they face Crystal Palace in what could be another tricky encounter.

Man City’s schedule also includes an FA Cup final against Chelsea, which adds pressure and fixture congestion at a critical stage of the season.

After that, Guardiola’s side will travel to Bournemouth and finish the season against Aston Villa, both sides capable of making life difficult depending on what is at stake for their own campaigns.

Villa’s schedule could also include European commitments, which adds another layer of uncertainty.

Man City’s run-in fixtures:

Manchester City vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

With pressure building and no room for mistakes, City now need Arsenal to slip.

Title race swings on small margins

The biggest shift in this race is no longer just the points gap. It is the nature of the fixtures left.

Arsenal have fewer distractions in the league, while Man City are juggling domestic and cup commitments.

That difference could matter more than form or squad depth at this stage of the season.

With Arsenal in front and both teams facing different pressures, the final weeks are shaping up to be decided not just by quality, but by how each squad handles the weight of expectation.

How many points Arsenal need to win EPL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have taken a huge step towards ending their long wait for a league title after Manchester City dropped points in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton.

Arsenal need seven points from their final three games to guarantee the title, regardless of what Man City do.

Source: Legit.ng