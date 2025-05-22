Tragedy struck along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the Alakuko area of Lagos state on Tuesday, May 202, 2025

A 60-year-old motorcycle operator, Wasiu Babatunde Adeniran, was swept away by flood during a heavy downpour

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared more details about the tragic incident

Lagos state - A 60-year-old motorcycle operator, Wasiu Babatunde Adeniran, was swept away by floodwaters during heavy rainfall along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Alakuko, Lagos.

Adeniran was dragged by the raging flood after he lost control of his motorcycle amid the heavy downpour.

Police says Lagos motorcyclist's body was recovered in Ogun river. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at about 4pm.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

“The unfortunate incident took place along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alakuko, during heavy rainfall.

“The victim, Wasiu Babatunde Adeniran, fell off his motorcycle, which was also carried away by the flood,”

Hundeyin said efforts began immediately to locate Adeniran with his motorcycle.

The police spokesperson, however, said the victim’s body remained missing until the next morning when it was found in a river in Ogun state on Wednesday, March 21, 2025.

“The body was discovered at about 9am on May 21, 2025, at the Obasanjo River in Ota, Ogun State,”

Hundeyin further stated that Police detectives promptly visited the scenes of the incident and recovery, documenting evidence to aid their investigation.

“Photographs of the deceased were taken, and the corpse has been deposited at a public morgue for an autopsy.

“Investigation is in progress,”

Hundeyin reiterated the commitment of the Lagos state police command to ensure a thorough investigation while extending its condolences to the bereaved family.

Flood sweeps away Lagos pupil returning from school

Recall that tragedy struck on Taiwo street in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state as the flood swept away a primary six pupil identified as Joshua.

Joshua's mother said her son was supposed to write his common entrance examination into secondary school.

An eyewitness said the victim and his schoolmates fell into the drainage as the plank that was used to bridge the canal was completely covered by water.

Flood Overtakes Lagos Communities, Sacks Residents, Submerges Houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was a heavy downpour on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in most parts of the city of Lagos, resulting in flooding.

The flood reportedly submerged houses, sacked residents, and overtook communities in different parts of the commercial city.

Residents have taken to social media to cry out to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to solve the incessant flooding.

