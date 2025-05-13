Niger state government has sealed a 50-room brothel and 13 beer parlours near Jumma’at Mosque in Mokwa and other locations for violating state laws

The brothel, located adjacent to a mosque, stirred concerns over its impact on community and religious activities

The State Liquor Licensing Board's executive director of operations, Mohammed Hamisu confirmed this in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Niger state, Minna - The Niger state government led by Mohammed Bago, has sealed a 50-room brothel said to be occupied by prostitutes alongside 13 beer lager retail outlets located near the Jumma’at Mosque in Mokwa/Lavun/Edati local government area of the state.

Operating without licenses

Niger state led by Governor Bago has shut down brothel and beer parlours. Photo credit: Umaru Mohammed Bago

Source: Facebook

The State Liquor Licensing Board closed them down during an inspection led by executive director of operations, Mohammed Hamisu.

During the exercise, it was gathered that some of the beer parlours were said to be operating without the due approved licenses thereby rendering their operations illegal while others were said to be located within the restricted areas where selling and consumption of alcohol was prohibited.

The board in a statement said the team also discovered that the brothel adjacent to a Jumma’at Mosque, was harbouring prostitutes, thereby making it uncomfortable for worshippers in the community.

The board warned landlords in Niger state

Niger State Liquor Licensing Board shares reason brothel, beer parlours were shut down. Image of state governor for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Umaru Mohammed Bago

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Hamisu was said to have approached the owner of the hotel, a former councillor in the local government, Bitagi, by name and was able to convince him to let go of the brothel business.

Hamisu vowed that the board would continue to rid the state of all illegal and unlicensed beer parlours.

He warned owners of the affected brothels and beer parlours that any attempt to reopen them would attract severe penalties, as specified in Niger state’s liquor licensing laws.

“The board will rid the state of all illegal and unlicensed beer parlours. All owners of the affected brothels and beer parlours that attempt to reopen them will attract severe penalties, as specified in the state’s liquor licensing laws.

“The public should refrain from renting their properties to beer parlours vendors or brothel owners such actions will lead to forfeiture of their properties,” Hamisu cautioned.

As reported by The Punch, it was further gathered that the Director General, Liquor Licensing Board, Yahaya Halidu, gave the directive to conduct the routine inspection on these establishments.

Read more about Niger here:

Gov Zulum bans sale of alcohol in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babagana Zulum officially banned the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Borno state, citing rising criminal activities and social vices.

Zulum accused both the current and former security personnel of actively contributing to the criminal behaviour and prostitution in Maiduguri.

The governor set up a reconstituted committee and ordered them to clamp down on illegal hotels, brothels, and criminal hideouts in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng