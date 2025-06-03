Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked communities in Gwer West and Apa local government areas of Benue state

The attackers killed at least 43 people in a series of fresh attacks on Sunday evening, June 1, 2025

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, shared more details about the deadly and bloody attacks

Benue state - Gunmen have killed no fewer than 43 people in a series of fresh attacks on communities in Gwer West and Apa local government areas of Benue State.

It was gathered that the bloody and deadly attacks occurred Sunday evening, June 1, 2025.

The attacks happened just one week after over 40 people, including a police officer, were killed in similar attacks on villages within Gwer West.

As reported by Daily Trust, locals said the gunmen stormed Tse Antswam, a suburb of Naka town in Gwer West LGA, around 7pm.

The attackers opened fire indiscriminately, leaving at least 18 dead and many others wounded.

According to survivors, many villagers fled into nearby bushes or even jumped into wells to escape the onslaught.

The traditional ruler of the area, Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse, described the style of the attack as guerrilla-like.

Abomtse noted that the affected village lies opposite a military checkpoint along the abandoned Naka–Makurdi road.

He said this raises further concerns over the brazenness of the attackers.

“As of this morning, 18 bodies have been recovered. Some of the wounded may not survive because they were badly butchered. The search for more victims is ongoing.”

The gunmen also invaded the Edikwu Ankpali community in Apa LGA around the same time as the Naka attack, killing over 25 people.

A resident identified simply as Tony, told newsmen in Makurdi over the telephone that:

“Over 25 corpses have been counted in Edikwu Ankpali. Burial arrangements are already underway for some of the victims.”

Former government official, John Ikwulono, added that gunmen also attacked the Opaha community early Monday morning, June 2, 2025.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said:

“This is to confirm there was an attack yesterday at Naka and Apa. Tactical teams have been deployed and are already on the ground. I’ll provide accurate figures once I get full details,”

