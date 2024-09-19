Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sympathised with victims of the flood that ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno state capital

Obasanjo described the flood as one of the most devastating incidents in recent times in the country

Findings have shown that the Borno state government has received nothing less than N17 billion in donation

The Borno State government has received over N17bn in donations from various quarters following the flood that killed at least 30 and displaced over a million in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the disaster as unfortunate in a sympathy message to the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

According to The Punch, Obasanjo commended the government for its swift and courageous response to the situation.

This was contained in a statement issued by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

“Although seasonal flooding is not uncommon in many parts of Nigeria, all available accounts indicate that what Borno State has just suffered was one of the most devastating incidents in recent times.”

List of donors for Maiduguri flood

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government gave the state government N3bn in relief funds.

The United Nations in Nigeria donated $6m, approximately N10bn to the state government to support flood victims.

Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced N1bn donation for the flood victims.

Renowned northern billionaire, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, donated N1.5bn.

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, donated N100m to the flood victims.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammad, announced a donation of N250m.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced a donation of N100m.

Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, donated N5m.

The House of Representatives and the Senate also donated N174m to the flood victims.

Stakeholders and members of the National Assembly representing various constituencies in Borno state also donated N552m.

The breakdown from Borno stakeholders:

Former Borno governor Ali Modu Sheriff gave N100m.

Abdussalam Kachallah gave N100m

Aliyu Betara contributed N100m.

Ali Bukar Dalori donated N50 million.

Senator M.T. Monguno donated N50m

Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan donated N50m

Abdulkadir Rahis gave N25m

Ibrahim Abuna donated N25m.

Awari Usman Alkali donated N20m.

Maina Ma’aji Lawan donated N10m

Honourable Usman Zannah gave N10m.

Honourable Bukar Talb donated N10m.

Yerima Kareto contributed N2m.

Maiduguri flood: Reaction as Dangote donates N1.5bn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Youth Congress (NYC) praised Aliko Dangote and the Dangote Foundation for their N1.5 billion donation to support flood relief efforts in Borno state.

The NYC highlighted Dangote’s dedication to humanity, acknowledging that his contribution will help alleviate the suffering caused by the floods and aid the recovery process.

The group also urged other businessmen and corporate entities to follow Dangote’s example in supporting those affected by the floods.

