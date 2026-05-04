NIPS commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria under General Olufemi Oluyede for neutralising over 200 terrorists, arresting nearly 300 suspects and rescuing 188 victims

The group said military operations shifted towards dismantling criminal networks, including camps, arms facilities and logistics systems across regions

NIPS warned that negative political narratives undermined security efforts and called for sustained operations, funding and national unity

FCT, Abuja - The National Initiative for Peace and Security (NIPS) has praised the Armed Forces of Nigeria for what it described as notable operational achievements across multiple regions in the first quarter of 2026.

In a report released by the group, its Executive Director, Adams Kings, said intensified military efforts under the leadership of Olufemi Oluyede had led to the neutralisation of over 200 terrorists, the arrest of nearly 300 suspects, and the rescue of about 188 kidnapped civilians in April alone.

NIPS Speaks Over Armed Forces Operations Against Insecurity

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The organisation said the operations spanned the North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-South and South-East, reflecting improved coordination and enhanced operational capacity.

Report highlights strategic shift in operations

According to NIPS, recent military actions have moved beyond direct confrontations to targeting the broader support systems that sustain criminal networks.

“The Armed Forces have demonstrated a significant increase in operational tempo across the country. These outcomes reflect a more aggressive and coordinated approach that targets both the combat and support structures of criminal networks,” the report stated.

It noted that sustained offensives in the North-East had weakened insurgent bases, while similar operations in the North-West disrupted bandit activities and led to the rescue of victims.

Focus on dismantling criminal infrastructure

The group emphasised that the military had increasingly focused on destroying camps, illegal arms factories and logistical networks used by criminal groups.

This, it said, was aimed at limiting the ability of such groups to regroup and sustain operations over time.

“Rescues of women, children, farmers, and other civilians have restored dignity to affected communities and reinforced public trust in state institutions,” the report added.

It also noted that operations were carried out in line with established rules of engagement and international humanitarian standards.

Concern over political narratives on security

While acknowledging progress, NIPS raised concerns about what it described as negative political narratives capable of undermining security efforts.

“While democratic systems thrive on debate and dissent, NIPS notes with concern that certain political actors have adopted narratives that undermine the morale of security forces and distort public perception of ongoing efforts,” the organisation said.

It warned that such actions could inadvertently embolden criminal groups.

“National security should not be trivialised or weaponised for political gain. All actors must recognise that their words carry consequences beyond political advantage,” the report emphasised.

Call for sustained action and national unity

Despite recorded gains, the organisation noted that security challenges persist, as criminal groups continue to adapt and exploit vulnerabilities.

NIPS called for sustained military pressure, improved intelligence gathering, and stronger collaboration between security agencies and communities.

It also urged government to ensure adequate funding and timely release of resources to support ongoing operations.

The group further advocated responsible public communication by political leaders and called for broader socio-economic measures to address underlying causes of insecurity.

NIPS concluded that while the first quarter of 2026 reflected growing effectiveness in military operations, long-term success would depend on national unity and continued institutional support.

Source: Legit.ng