In a tragic turn of events, the flood in Mokwa community in Niger state has not only claimed 21 lives but also left dozens missing

As rescue operations continue, over 50 houses have been completely submerged and the road connecting northern and southern Nigeria through Mokwa has been cut off as seen in a trending video

Eyewitnesses shared more details but the Niger State Emergency Management Agency is yet to release an official statement regarding the troubling development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Mokwa, Niger state - A devastating flood that hit Mokwa community in Niger state on Wednesday night, May 27, has swept away scores of residents and submerged over 50 houses, in what locals have described as the worst flooding incident in recent memory.

21 reported dead as flood overtakes Mokwa community in Niger state.

Source: Twitter

On Thursday, May 28, it was reported that 21 corpses have been recovered, while search and rescue efforts continue amid fears that many more may still be missing.

As reported by Vanguard, eyewitnesses said the floodwaters surged through residential areas following hours of intense rainfall, catching many residents unawares in the middle of the night.

Families were reportedly separated, while homes and properties were swept away by the raging waters.

As of the time of filing this report, at least 50 homes have been submerged, displacing hundreds of families who are now seeking shelter in nearby schools, mosques, and public buildings.

Flood cuts off federal highway in Niger, submerged 50 houses

A major highway has ben cut off as flood hits Mokwa community in Niger state, submerged 50 houses. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Niger flood kills prominent Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Parish Priest of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Gulu, in Lapai local government area of Niger state, Reverend Father James Omeh, was killed in a flood incident following a downpour.

Police said the priest died alongside a female passenger named Charity John as they were heading to Gulu village in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.

Many people have been killed in floods across the country in recent years as authorities battle to effectively confront the challenge.

Flood sweeps away 60-year-old Lagos motorcycle operator

Also, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the Alakuko area of Lagos state in May 2025.

A 60-year-old motorcycle operator, Wasiu Babatunde Adeniran, was swept away by flood during a heavy downpour.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Read more stories on flood, Niger state:

Flood overtakes Lagos communities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was a heavy downpour on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in most parts of the city of Lagos, resulting in flooding.

The flood reportedly submerged houses, sacked residents, and overtook communities in different parts of the commercial city.

Residents have taken to social media to cry out to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to solve the incessant flooding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng