Nigerians have been thrown into mourning as Adizatu Dazumi, a 75-year-old pilgrim, passed away following a brief illness

Dazumi reportedly died a day after performing Tawaaf (walking around the Kaaba) and was taken to the hospital

The chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Musah Uduimoh, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday and shared further details

In a tragic turn of events, a 75-year-old woman from Edo state, Adizatu Dazumi, reportedly died during the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

75-year-old Edo pilgrim, Adizatu Dazumi, has reportedly died during the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Getty Images

Hajj: Edo pilgrim board reacts as 75-year-old dies

Dazumi was from Jattu Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo state.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, May 27, the pilgrim died on Monday, May 26, at King Fahad General Hospital in Makkah after a short illness.

The chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Musah Uduimoh, confirmed her death on Tuesday.

According to Uduimoh, Dazumi became ill shortly after performing Tawaaf (walking around the Kaaba) and was taken to the hospital on Sunday, May 25. She passed away the next day.

“She was buried in Makkah on the same day, according to Islamic tradition, and her family in Jattu Uzairue has been informed,” Uduimoh said.

He sent his condolences to her family and assured other pilgrims that the board is committed to their health and safety.

Prospective pilgrims perform their prayers ahead of Eid al-adha at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on May 26, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Deaths recorded during Hajj

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced the 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians, with costs varying by region.

Pilgrims from the southern part of the country will pay ₦8.78m, while the lowest fare is ₦8.33m in Borno/Adamawa.

But this is not the first time Nigerian will be hit by a devastating news during Hajj.

Legit.ng reported that a Lagos resident Oloshogbo Idris died on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj pilgrimage, shortly after performing Tawaf (one of the principal rites of the pilgrimage) and eating a meal.

The secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Saheed Onipede, confirmed the incident.

The secretary extended condolences and prayers for Idris, urging other pilgrims to avoid overstressing themselves.

Also, two more Kwara state pilgrims, Salman Alade and Ayishat Ologele, died during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board confirmed the news and expressed condolences to the families.

The exact causes of death are yet to be confirmed but are believed to be natural.

