Two more Kwara State pilgrims, Salman Alade and Ayishat Ologele, have died during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board confirmed the news and expressed condolences to the families

The exact causes of death are yet to be confirmed but are believed to be natural

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Tragedy has struck the Kwara State pilgrimage contingent once again as two more pilgrims, Salman Alade and Ayishat Ologele, have reportedly passed away while on the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

This brings the total number of deaths among the Kwara pilgrims to four.

The Hajj exercises are strenuous and are made worse by the extreme weather conditions in Asia. Image: X/@RealAARahman

Source: Facebook

The pilgrims were part of the thousands of Nigerians who embarked on the sacred journey to perform Hajj, a religious duty for Muslims.

Alade fell ill while in Mecca, whereas Ologele succumbed to an illness she contracted while travelling from Medina to Mecca.

The unfortunate news follows the earlier reported deaths of Saliu Mohammed and Hawawu Mohammed in Madinah.

Both individuals were part of the third batch of the state’s contingent. While the precise causes of death for Alade and Ologele have yet to be officially confirmed, it is believed that they died of natural causes.

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Saudi Arabia has confirmed these developments. Expressing deep sorrow, Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, the Executive Secretary of the board, extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

“We pray to Allah to grant comfort to the bereaved families and forgive the souls of the deceased,” Abdulkadir stated.

Governor approves N2.1 billion subsidy for intending pilgrims

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, had approved N2.1 billion as a 2024 Hajj fare subsidy.

This came after NAHCON increased the 2024 Hajj fare by N1.9 million, and many intending pilgrims who were unable to meet the new payment deadline demanded a refund of their money.

Following Bala's move, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will now receive a subsidy of N959,000, amounting to 50 per cent of the increment by the Muslim body.

