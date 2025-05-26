Saudi Arabian authorities have barred Sheikh Ahmad Gumi from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage

The prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was deported back to Nigeria on Monday, May 25, 2025

The controversial Islamic cleric shared details of what happened and the reason he was barred from participating in the religious rites

Kaduna state - Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has been barred from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities deported the Kaduna-based cleric despite initially granting him a visa.

Sheikh Gumi returns to Nigeria after he was barred from 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Sheikh Gumi disclosed this on Monday, May 26, 2025, on his official Facebook page.

The Kaduna-based controversial cleric was denied entry into Medina, where he was scheduled to commence his religious rites.

“For some obvious reasons, my views about world politics, the Saudi authorities are uncomfortable about my presence in Hajj after giving me the Hajj Visa.

“Thanks to the Nigerian authorities who have pledged to take up the matter immediately with Saudi authorities. That is the value of our cherished freedom and democracy.

“I'm now free to attend to my health and farming activities.

“We should continue to pray for the safe return of all pilgrims, peace, and prosperity for our dear nation.”

NAHCON announces 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced the 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians, with costs varying by region.

Pilgrims from the southern part of the country will pay ₦8.78m, while the lowest fare is ₦8.33m in Borno/Adamawa.

The fare differences are due to non-uniformity of travel logistics, accommodation, and zone-specific factors.

