Nigerians observing the 2023 hajj exercise in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been mourning a tragic demise of a pilgrim

Reports confirmed that an unidentified 70-year-old Lagos pilgrim slumped and died while trying to cross a highway

In another tragic development, at least 1000 Oyo State pilgrims are stranded in Saudi Arabia and facing challenges returning to Nigeria

Saudi Arabia, Mecca - An emerging report has confirmed the demise of a 70-year-old Nigerian pilgrim from Lagos State who slumped and died during the Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

It was gathered in a report by the Nigerian Tribune that he collapsed while attempting to cross the highway near the hotel where Oyo pilgrims are being accommodated.

The report also confirmed that the tragic incident transpired at about 5 am Nigerian time as Nigerians in Saudi Arabia were plunged into a state of mourning.

1000 Oyo pilgrims stranded in Mecca

In another development, the hopes of over 1000 pilgrims from Oyo State returning to Nigeria as scheduled have been dashed.

Reports have that the initial effort of arranging for the pilgrims to return to Nigeria has suffered a huge setback.

The chairman of the State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Professor Sayed Malik, says efforts are ongoing to bring the situation under control.

As reported by Daily Independent, he said:

“We planned to bring our pilgrims back to Nigeria immediately after their return to Makkah from Mina.

"However, NAHCON (National Hajj Commission of Nigeria) and the airline contracted for transportation, Aero Contractors, were not responding to our demands for prompt airlift. Later, we were informed by NAHCON that the airline was denied a landing permit in Jeddah.”

“The issue was eventually resolved, and the airline transported the first batch of Nasarawa pilgrims back to Nigeria. It was scheduled that Oyo State pilgrims would be transported back to Nigeria in batches starting from July 10.”

Meanwhile, six Nigerian pilgrims have passed away in the ongoing 2023 Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, according to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Usman Galadima, the head of the NAHCON 2023 Hajj medical team, called for stronger pre-hajj medical screening to address the mortality rate and restrict unfit individuals from participating.

The medical team also reported cases of mental challenges, miscarriages, amputation due to diabetes complications, and a rising number of fractures among older pilgrims.

