Minna, Niger - Nigeria has lost a fifth pilgrim to death in the 2022 Hajj in Makkah, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru from the Wushishi local government area of Niger state became the fifth Nigerian who could not return home from the religious rite from the holy site.

His death was announced in a statement signed by the executive secretary of Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Umar Lapai, on Wednesday, July 27, in Minna, the state capital.

“I regret to announce the death of one of our pilgrims from Niger state, in Makkah. Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru, from Wushishi Local government area,” the statement read in part.

However, Lapai did not reveal the cause of his death but disclosed that the burial rites would be conducted in Saudi Arabia.

Number of Nigerians who have died at the 2022 hajj

His death made it to 5 Nigerians who died in 2022 Islamic traditional rites.

Below are 4 others who have died in the last 1 month.

Abdulhadi Adam - He died of a heart attack in the holy city of Makkah on Wednesday, July 20. He was from Plateau state. Aisha Ahmed - She was from Keffi, Nasarawa state. She died on Wednesday, June June 29. His death came after visiting the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) mosque in Medina, before the commencement of the Hajj proper. Hasiya Aminu - She was from Kaduna state. She died on the day of Arafat, Friday, July 8, shortly after she returned from Mount Arafat to her tent. Sheikh Maigona - He was an associate of the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami. He died after a brief illness at the Mamma Muwada Hotel in the Masfalah District of Mekkah, where some officials are lodged.

Source: Legit.ng