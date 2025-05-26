Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - An explosion has rocked a bus stop opposite the Mogadishu Cantonment in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The explosion occurred on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Nigerian Army says the situation is under control. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

The Nigerian Army said the situation is under control.

This was contained in a short statement issued via its X handle @HQNigerianArmy.

“Explosion at bus stop opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja.

“Situation under control. Details later.”

