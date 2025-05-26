BREAKING: Tension as Explosion Hits Abuja Bus Stop Opposite Army Cantonment
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - An explosion has rocked a bus stop opposite the Mogadishu Cantonment in the Asokoro area of Abuja.
The explosion occurred on Monday, May 26, 2025.
The Nigerian Army said the situation is under control.
This was contained in a short statement issued via its X handle @HQNigerianArmy.
“Explosion at bus stop opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja.
“Situation under control. Details later.”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.