NAHCON announced the 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians, with costs varying by region

Southern pilgrims will pay ₦8.78m, while the lowest fare is ₦8.33m in Borno/Adamawa

The fare differences are due to non-uniformity of travel logistics, accommodation, and zone-specific factors

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has officially announced the 2025 Hajj fare for intending Nigerian pilgrims. The fare varies by geographical zone, reflecting differences in logistics and transportation costs.

According to NAHCON, the Southern zone will pay the highest fare at ₦8,784,085.59. Pilgrims from the Northern zone are to pay ₦8,457,685.59, while those from the Borno and Adamawa zone will pay ₦8,327,125.59, the lowest in the country.

Reasons for difference in prices

NAHCON has noted in the past that the disparity in fares is influenced by factors such as travel distances, accommodation costs, and other logistics specific to each zone.

It stated that:

"At the inception of the screening of airlines for this year’s Hajj, the Commission through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was made aware that tickets for air travel including the charter flight that Hajj carriers charge is influenced by the nautical mile the aircraft covers

"It is the reason why the air ticket for Maiduguri and Yola departure is much lower than all the other Northern states as well as Southern Nigeria due to its proximity to Saudi Arabia. In other words, while pilgrims from those two airports spend less than four hours to Saudi Arabia, those from other regions of the North and Southern states spend 5 or more hours to the same destination."

Intending pilgrims have been advised to begin preparations early and adhere to the payment deadlines set by the Commission to secure their slots for the holy journey to Mecca.

The announcement comes as thousands of Muslims across the country anticipate the annual spiritual pilgrimage, with preparations already underway in many states.

NAHCON initiates reforms

Legit.ng had earlier reported that NAHCON had initiated significant and overhauling reforms as it comes under the national magnifying glass over a recent corruption scandal that embroiled the commission.

The allegation, specifically, was of financial mismanagement of the N90 billion forex subsidy allocated by President Bola Tinubu, which badly affected the welfare of Nigerian Muslims during the 2024 Hajj.

The new leadership has promised a seamless experience for all pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

In a statement, it stated:

"NAHCON is an institution tasked with a sacred responsibility, and any breach of trust undermines the faith of millions of Nigerian Muslims"

2025 Hajj fare to hit N10 million? NAHCON chairman speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that NAHCON chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, reassures Nigerians that efforts are underway to reduce the projected N10 million fare for the 2025 Hajj.

Usman expressed hope that the fare would not reach the projected amount, emphasising that NAHCON efforts.

Governor approves N2.1 billion subsidy for intending pilgrims

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, had approved N2.1 billion as a 2024 Hajj fare subsidy.

This came after NAHCON increased the 2024 Hajj fare by N1.9 million, and many intending pilgrims who were unable to meet with new payment deadline demanded a refund of their money.

