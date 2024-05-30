A Lagos resident Oloshogbo Idris died on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj pilgrimage, shortly after performing Tawaf (one of the principal rites of the pilgrimage) and eating a meal

The secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Saheed Onipede, confirmed the incident

The secretary extended condolences and prayers for Idris, urging other pilgrims to avoid overstressing themselves

Makkah, Saudi Arabia- A resident, Oloshogbo Idris, who travelled to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, reportedly died on Tuesday, May 28.

According to information provided on Wednesday, May 29, Idris died while eating a few minutes after returning from circumambulating the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

Hajj in Saudi Arabia Kaaba in Mecca Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan

Source: Getty Images

The secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Saheed Onipede, confirmed the incident in a statement released by the ministry's assistant director of the public affairs unit.

According to the statement, Idris passed away while eating, just minutes after returning from Tawaf and following the first evening prayer, as reported by The Punch.

As reported by The Cable, although the exact cause of death had yet to be medically determined, Onipede suggested it might be related to the stress from the Tawaf.

On behalf of the state government, the secretary extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, offering prayers that Allah would forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljanat Fridaos, and bestow upon him the reward of the Hajj, given his intention to complete it.

Hajj: Pilgrims urged to exercise caution

The secretary also urged other pilgrims to exercise caution and avoid overstressing themselves before the commencement of the main Hajj rites, which are yet to be performed.

The deceased was believed to have been laid to rest in Makkah according to Islamic rites, as per the regulations of Saudi Arabian authorities.

FG commits N90bn to subsidise 2024 Hajj pilgrimage

In other news, Nigeria's vice president, Kashim Shettima, recently revealed that the federal government approved N90 billion to support Nigerian Muslims attending the annual pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The N90 billion was approved to subsidise the sudden hike in the fare fee to the holy land, he explained. Shettima disclosed this during the inaugural flight take-off at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Kebbi.

