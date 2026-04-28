CAS has set May 7 deadline for Morocco to submit its defence in the AFCON 2025 final dispute with Senegal

The Teranga Lions have continued their legal battle after being stripped of title by CAF Appeals Committee

The controversial penalty incident remains central to one of Africa’s biggest football disputes

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a key update in the ongoing dispute surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

CAS has confirmed May 7 as the deadline for Morocco to submit its defence, marking a crucial step in a fast-tracked arbitration process aimed at resolving one of the most controversial finals in African football history.

CAS has fixed May 7 as the date to hear the case surrounding the controversial AFCON final involving Morocco and Senegal. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The case stems from an appeal filed by Senegal after the Confederation of African Football Appeals Committee upheld their defeat, despite widespread debate over how the final unfolded.

With global attention intensifying, the CAS intervention signals that a definitive ruling could arrive sooner than expected, though both sides will be given a fair opportunity to present their arguments.

AFCON controversial final sparks legal battle

At the heart of the dispute is the dramatic AFCON 2025 final played on January 18, which descended into chaos late in the match.

Senegal players reportedly walked off the pitch in protest after a contentious stoppage-time penalty was awarded to Morocco, leading to a delay of over 15 minutes before play eventually resumed. Sky Sports reports.

Senegal is challenging CAF's surprise ruling last week to strip the team of the title won in a chaotic final in January and give it to host nation Morocco. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Although Morocco failed to convert the penalty, Senegal went on to win the match 1-0 after extra time. However, CAF later ruled that Senegal’s temporary walk-off constituted a violation of tournament regulations.

Citing Article 82, CAF determined that any team refusing to continue play without authorisation could be considered to have forfeited the match.

As a result, Senegal were stripped of the title, and Morocco were subsequently crowned champions.

The decision sparked outrage in Senegal, with football authorities and government officials questioning both the interpretation of the rules and the broader integrity of the process.

Senegal push for justice amid global scrutiny

Following the ruling, Senegal escalated the matter to CAS, branding CAF’s decision as “iniquitous, unprecedented and unacceptable.”

The Senegalese Football Federation has called for a full review of the outcome, while also demanding greater transparency and accountability in African football governance.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s football federation has stood firmly by the decision, insisting that the ruling was never about undermining Senegal’s performance, but rather about enforcing the rules necessary for fair competition.

As the May 7 deadline approaches, the case continues to draw intense global scrutiny, with many viewing it as a defining moment for the credibility of African football administration.

The final verdict from CAS could have far-reaching consequences, not only determining the rightful winner of AFCON 2025, but also setting a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the future.

For now, both Senegal and Morocco remain locked in a legal showdown, with the fate of one of Africa’s most prestigious football titles hanging in the balance.

Senegal urged to return AFCON trophy

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe has revealed when the Senegalese Football Federation must return the AFCON trophy following CAF’s controversial ruling.

In a viral tweet on X, Motsepe explained that CAF would implement the ruling and trophy handed to whoever triumphs.

Source: Legit.ng