Exchanging words on social media is very common in the Nigerian entertainment space, but a few celebrity beefs actually went too far and crossed into criminal cases

Instead of dropping diss tracks or replying to insults online, some top celebrities took the legal route, involved the police, and made sure their rivals were locked up

From defamation petitions to actual prison time, Legit.ng compiled 5 messy celebrity clashes that moved from the internet straight to the police cell in this article

Nigerian social media is never short of celebrity drama, but sometimes, exchanging words online is not enough.

While fans enjoy the entertainment of internet beefs, a few celebrities have crossed the line from social media trolling to severe criminal defamation. And when things get too messy, law enforcement steps in.

Blord vs VeryDarkMan, Mercy Johnson vs Angela Okorie & 3 other celebrity feuds that ended in prison. Photo: mercyjohnson/angelaokorie/blordofficial/verydarkblackman/speeddarlingtontv/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at five explosive Nigerian celebrity feuds that moved from the internet to the police station and ultimately ended behind bars.

1. Blord vs VeryDarkMan

Blord faces Abuja court after feud with VeryDarkMan sparks legal charges and weeks in Kuje prison. Photo: mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The clash between cryptocurrency billionaire Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, and social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) was one of the most talked-about internet feuds of 2026.

VDM called out the businessman, accusing him of using his image for the Billpoint app without permission and raising alarms about his business practices, but Blord responded with a video, claiming he has money and power and there's nothing the social media critic can do to him.

The situation escalated into a severe legal matter, and Blord was eventually arraigned by the Federal High Court in Abuja in April 2026 on charges linked to these public disputes and other allegations.

He spent over two weeks remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre before finally securing bail with the help of activist Omoyele Sowore.

2. Mercy Johnson vs Angela Okorie

Mercy Johnson orders the arrest of Angela Okorie over cyberbullying and defamation. Photo: realangelaokorie/mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actresses Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie shook the internet when their hidden feud became a massive public scandal.

Angela Okorie took to social media to heavily defame Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

However, Mercy and her husband refused to engage in a messy online shouting match. Instead, they took the legal route and filed a strong cybercrime petition.

The police took swift action, leading to Angela Okorie’s arrest. The drama reached its peak when Angela was officially arraigned in court and remanded in Suleja prison.

Angela was released from prison days later, following pleas from fans and celebrities' plea to Mercy Johnson. Okorie tendered a public apology after regaining freedom.

3. Burna Boy vs Speed Darlington

Speed Darlington is detained in Abuja after Burna Boy reports viral video feud as defamation and cyberstalking. Photo: burnaboygram/speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and internet sensation Speed Darlington (Akpi) had a feud that ended in unexpected tears.

The drama started when Speed Darlington posted a viral video questioning Burna Boy's Grammy award and making wild claims about his ties to embattled American music mogul Sean Diddy Combs.

Rather than dropping a diss track, the African Giant filed a formal police petition for cyberstalking and defamation.

Speed Darlington was tracked down, arrested, and transported to Abuja, where he spent weeks detained in a police cell.

4. VeryDarkMan vs Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood stars Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo join forces as police detain VeryDarkMan for online attacks. Photo: verydarkblackman/iyaboojofespris/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Before his clash with Blord, VeryDarkMan faced the full wrath of Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

The bitter feud began during the pursuit of justice for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

VDM relentlessly attacked both actresses online, hurling insults and defamatory claims.

Tired of the continuous cyberbullying, Tonto and Iyabo teamed up and filed heavy criminal petitions against him.

The police acted on the complaints, resulting in VeryDarkMan's arrest in 2024.

He was locked up in a police cell in Abuja for an extended period before he was later released on bail.

5. Eniola Badmus vs Ego Okoye

Ego Okoye jailed after accusing Eniola Badmus of pimping. Photo: sweet_nwaka/eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Another Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, set a massive standard for handling social media trolls during her clash with popular TikToker Ego Okoye.

Ego went viral on TikTok after posting a video accusing the actress of pimping out young girls to politicians.

Eniola Badmus did not waste time exchanging words. She immediately involved the police, and Ego was tracked down and arrested.

The actress took the defamation case straight to a Federal High Court. Ego was found guilty of cyberstalking and was sentenced to prison, though she was given the option of a fine.

She spent a few days in prison before regaining freedom.

5 Nigerian celebrity disputes that ended in jail. Photo: mercyjohnson/angelaokorie/blordofficial/verydarkblackman/speeddarlingtontv/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Funmi Bank attacks Uche Maduagwu

Legit.ng had also reported that a viral video captured Nollywood actress Funmiade Bank Anthony physically attacking actor Uche Maduagwu in Lagos.

During the chaotic brawl, the actress repeatedly insulted him while onlookers tried to intervene.

The public altercation happened just hours after Funmi served Uche a ₦100 million defamation lawsuit, demanded an apology and retraction over his claims that the actress caused Funke Akindele to snub Toyin Abraham at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere.

Source: Legit.ng