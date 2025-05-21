Hajj 2025: Lagos State Pilgrims Visits Historical Sites in Madinah

Lagos State pilgrims in Madinah embarked on a meaningful visitation to historical sites as part of their Hajj 2025 experience

Led by religious guides, they explored locations significant to Islamic history, deepening their understanding of key events and teachings

The pilgrimage, fully supported by the Lagos State Government, provided an enriching spiritual journey for participants ahead of the main Hajj rituals in Makkah

The fourth batch of Lagos State pilgrims, who arrived in Madinah on Sunday, undertook a significant ziyarah (visitation to historical sites) on Monday in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Led by Alhaji Idris Akanni, known as More Blessings, alongside members of the Ulamah and Hajj guides, the pilgrims visited Mount Hira, where the Prophet Muhammad and his companions fought a fierce battle against unbelievers.

Several companions, including Seyidinah Hamzah, died in the conflict and were buried near the mountain.

The group also visited Mount Hud, a site of immense historical significance. Akanni highlighted the importance of obedience to leadership, referencing how the companions’ failure to adhere to the Prophet’s command led to heavy casualties and the Prophet himself suffering severe wounds.

Visitation to masjid qiblatain and masjid Quba

The pilgrims toured Masjid Qiblatain, the mosque where the Prophet received Allah’s command to redirect prayers from Masjid Qudus in Jerusalem to the Kaaba in Makkah.

Another key location visited was Masjid Quba, the first mosque built in Madinah. Here, they performed two rakaats of solat, fulfilling a prophetic tradition that grants the reward of Umrah to those who pray in the mosque.

Pilgrims express gratitude to Lagos state government

Many of the pilgrims, particularly first-time participants, expressed immense joy and gratitude for the spiritual experience.

They appreciated the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for fulfilling their promises and facilitating a seamless pilgrimage experience.

The cost of the ziyarah was fully covered by the Lagos State Government as part of the largesse pledged by the administration prior to departure. Officials ensured that pilgrims were transported comfortably in air-conditioned buses, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to their welfare.

Pilgrims to depart for makkah

Following the completion of their ziyarah in Madinah, the fourth flight of Lagos pilgrims is scheduled to proceed to Makkah on Thursday, where they will join others in preparation for the main Hajj 2025 rituals.

This year’s pilgrimage continues to reflect the dedication of Lagos State in providing a spiritually fulfilling and well-organized experience for its citizens.

