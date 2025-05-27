2025 Hajj: Jubilation As Zamfara Woman Gives Birth in Saudi Arabia, Photos Trend
- In an exciting development, a Nigerian pilgrim from Zamfara state, who is participating in the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise, has delivered a baby
- She delivered her baby at Makkah’s Maternity and Children Hospital, though Saudi health policies discourage pregnant women from participating in Hajj due to the pilgrimage’s physical demands and risks like heat exposure
- Photos of the development have gone viral on social media platform Facebook and many have reacted differently
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
A female pilgrim from Zamfara state has given birth to a baby girl in Madina, Saudi Arabia, during the ongoing Hajj.
The Zamfara pilgrim delivered a baby girl in a Madinah hospital.
Photos of the development have emerged on social media, with many Nigerians expressing shock and questioning the oversight of both Nigerian and Saudi Hajj authorities.
Leadership reported that Hajj regulations discourage pregnant women, particularly those in their third trimester from participating in the exercise due to the strenuous nature of the rituals.
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pilgrim gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in Makkah while performing the ritual of Hajj.
The delivery was made inside a Saudi maternity centre that is close to the holy Mosque and is equipped with modern medical equipment.
The mother was happy and grateful for the level of care she got from the healthcare givers.
NAHCON announces 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians
Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced the 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians, with costs varying by region.
Pilgrims from the southern part of the country will pay ₦8.78m, while the lowest fare is ₦8.33m in Borno/Adamawa.
The fare differences are due to non-uniformity of travel logistics, accommodation, and zone-specific factors.
Saudi Arabia deports Sheikh Gumi from 2025 Hajj
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabian authorities barred Sheikh Ahmad Gumi from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.
The prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was deported back to Nigeria on Monday, May 25, 2025.
The controversial Islamic cleric shared details of what happened and the reason he was barred from participating in the religious rites.
Source: Legit.ng
