In an exciting development, a Nigerian pilgrim from Zamfara state, who is participating in the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise, has delivered a baby

She delivered her baby at Makkah’s Maternity and Children Hospital, though Saudi health policies discourage pregnant women from participating in Hajj due to the pilgrimage’s physical demands and risks like heat exposure

Photos of the development have gone viral on social media platform Facebook and many have reacted differently

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A female pilgrim from Zamfara state has given birth to a baby girl in Madina, Saudi Arabia, during the ongoing Hajj.

Good news as Zamfara intending pilgrim gives birth in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Medina Bello

Source: Facebook

The Zamfara pilgrim delivered a baby girl in a Madinah hospital.

Photos of the development have emerged on social media, with many Nigerians expressing shock and questioning the oversight of both Nigerian and Saudi Hajj authorities.

Leadership reported that Hajj regulations discourage pregnant women, particularly those in their third trimester from participating in the exercise due to the strenuous nature of the rituals.

A Nigerian female pilgrim from Zamfara state gave birth to a bouncing baby girl. Photo credit: Medina Bello

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pilgrim gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in Makkah while performing the ritual of Hajj.

The delivery was made inside a Saudi maternity centre that is close to the holy Mosque and is equipped with modern medical equipment.

The mother was happy and grateful for the level of care she got from the healthcare givers.

NAHCON announces 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced the 2025 Hajj fare for Nigerians, with costs varying by region.

Pilgrims from the southern part of the country will pay ₦8.78m, while the lowest fare is ₦8.33m in Borno/Adamawa.

The fare differences are due to non-uniformity of travel logistics, accommodation, and zone-specific factors.

Source: Legit.ng