A suspect, who specialised in kidnapping children has been arrested by police operatives in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital

The suspected kidnapper confessed that he can’t recall how many children his gang has abducted for money ritual

He confessed that he was given N10 million by their team leader who resides in Osogbo in Osun state

Ilorin, Kwara state - Operatives of the Kwara state police command have arrested a suspected kidnapper in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspect said he cannot recall the number of children his gang had kidnapped for ritual purposes.

The kidnapper made the confession when he was caught in Ilorin on Friday, May 16, 2025

As reported by Vanguard, a police team on routine patrol rescued the suspect who was almost lynched by an angry mob.

The suspect, who is in his 20s was beaten with bruises on his face and other parts of his body.

The suspect disclosed that the team leader gave him N10 million to carry out the kidnapping act.

He confessed that their team leader resides in Dagbolu, a suburb of Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The state police spokesperson, Adetoun Adetoun, disclosed that the suspect was now in Police custody and undergoing interrogation.

In a statement, Adetoun said a joint patrol team of police operatives and community vigilante members arrested the suspect during a routine operation.

“The Command wishes to inform members of the public that on Friday, 16th May 2025, at about 7 p.m., operatives of the Kwara State Police Command apprehended an adult male (name unknown) for alleged child kidnapping in Ilorin."

The police PRO added that:

“He was rescued from a violent mob who had accused him of attempted kidnap of a child and were on the verge of executing jungle justice.

“The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations and identify other individuals who may be connected to this incident."

Man arrested while transporting human organs for rituals

Recall that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 25-year-old man suspected money ritualist.

Samson Oghenebreme was arrested while transporting human organs to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals.

The Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was arrested while transporting the organs from Edo State.

Ogun man kills father for money ritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 20-year-old man identified as Ridwan was arrested for allegedly killing his father for money ritual in Ogun state.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps in a bush in Oshoku village, Ijebu North local government area of the state.

Ridwan confessed that he removed his father's private part, larynx, and four teeth for the money ritual.

