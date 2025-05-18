Officers of the Department of State Security (DSS) have recorded a huge success following the arrest of a wanted kidnap kingpin

The wanted kidnapper, Yahaya Zango, was arrested during screening by security operatives at the hajj camp in Abuja

A security source at the Hajj camp narrated how the suspect was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A wanted kidnapper identified as Yahaya Zango has been arrested by security operatives at the hajj camp in Abuja.

Security operatives arrested the suspect during the screening of pilgrims preparing to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

Security operatives arrest ‘wanted’ kidnapper during screening in Abuja Hajj camp. Photo credit: DSS

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, a security source at the camp disclosed this on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The source disclosed that the suspect resided at Paikon-Kore in the Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the source, the suspect was declared wanted, following his alleged involvement in some kidnappings.

It was gathered that the suspect had been on the run after security launched a manhunt for him.

The source added that the suspect presented his passport alongside other Muslim contingents from Abuja who were on their way to observe this year’s hajj.

“It was this afternoon during the screening at the hajj camp in the airport when the DSS operatives apprehended him and whisked him away,”

A senior official at the Muslim pilgrims' welfare board, who didn’t want his name mentioned, also confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

However, the Department of State Security (DSS) is yet to officially react to the arrest of the wanted kidnap kingpin as of the time of filing this report.

Police arrest another wanted kidnap kingpin

Recall that a wanted bandit kingpin, Habu Ibrahim, was arrested by operatives of the FCT police command.

Legit.ng reports that security agents captured Ibrahim in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa state.

The police disclosed that the suspect is one of the two kidnappers authorities recently placed a bounty on.

Jubilation as police arrest wanted Abuja kidnapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the police in Abuja recorded success in their efforts to ensure the FCT is safe and secure from criminal elements.

This is as the FCT police command disclosed that it had arrested two notorious criminals who are masterminds of deadly kidnapping activity in the area.

This came after Wike had offered an N20 million reward to volunteers with information that would aid the tracking and arrest of the kidnappers in the territory, and the residents responded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng