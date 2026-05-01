Editor's note: Political analyst, Oluwafemi Popoola, in this piece, discusses the growing controversy and public concern around the credibility of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), especially in relation to its new leadership figure, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan.

Hope in Nigeria’s democracy has always walked a delicate tightrope, especially when it begins to orbit a single figure. For now, that figure is Amupitan. What started as a wave of measured optimism has quickly evolved into a storm of scrutiny, where perception clashes with politics and public confidence hangs in the balance.

This is no longer just about one man’s credibility; it is about the resilience of an institution. With tensions rising and doubts deepening, INEC stands at a critical juncture: can it weather this storm and still retain the trust of the people?

Questions rise over INEC's credibility as Amupitan faces mounting allegations and political perception battles. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

But this moment did not emerge in a vacuum. It is rooted in a long and uneasy history between Nigerians and their electoral body. It is like a relationship defined as much by hope as by heartbreak. Over the years, each election cycle has reopened old wounds: allegations of manipulation, logistical failures, judicial reversals, and outcomes that often feel disconnected from the will of the people.

Trust, once broken, has proven difficult to rebuild. So when a new figure like Amupitan steps into the spotlight, he does not arrive as just an individual; he carries the weight of accumulated expectations, doubts, and a nation’s yearning for a process it can finally believe in.

INEC’s long history of fragile trust

It is this fragile inheritance that makes the current scrutiny both inevitable and significant. The questions being asked are not merely about his past or personal affiliations, but about whether INEC itself has learned, evolved, and is prepared to rise above the shadows of its own history.

The need for an unbiased INEC has never been more urgent. Elections are not merely events; they are the foundation upon which democratic authority rests. When the umpire is perceived as compromised, the entire game loses meaning. Nigeria’s political history is littered with contested mandates and post-election grievances, many of which stem not just from the outcomes but from a lack of confidence in the process itself. This is why neutrality is not a luxury for INEC—it is its lifeblood. And neutrality, in today’s hyper-connected, perception-driven environment, must not only exist but must be seen to exist, clearly and consistently.

Why neutrality is INEC’s lifeblood

After years of heated debates about the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the polarising tenure of Mahmood Yakubu, many Nigerians, myself included, were quietly hopeful that perhaps, just perhaps, we had stumbled upon a reset.

Amupitan's emergence, nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not initially trigger the usual wave of suspicion that often trails such appointments. Instead, it sparked curiosity. Who exactly was this man? His profile, as it filtered into public discourse, painted the picture of a technocrat—well-schooled, professionally grounded, and, importantly, without the loud baggage of partisan entanglement.

In a country where even silence can be interpreted as bias, his apparent lack of political noise felt like a virtue. I remember thinking: maybe this is what neutrality looks like in Nigerian public life.

There was no viral clip of him campaigning for any party, no documented history of political grandstanding, no scandal trailing his name. For once, the conversation wasn’t about “whose man” he was, but whether he could be “the right man.” That distinction mattered. It still does. With the 2027 general election looming on the horizon, expectations were naturally high. Nigerians wanted an umpire, not a participant. Someone who would not just conduct elections, but protect the sanctity of the ballot in a country where trust in electoral processes has been repeatedly bruised.

The promise of neutrality and rising expectations

But optimism in Nigeria has a short shelf life.

The first cracks began to show when allegations surfaced linking Amupitan to old social media activity. Screenshots—those ever-persistent ghosts of the internet—began circulating, allegedly showing a now-controversial X (formerly Twitter) account where posts like “Victory is sure” were made in response to election-related tweets by Dayo Israel during the 2023 elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, faces renewed doubt as Amupitan becomes central to neutrality and trust debates. Photo: For The Love Of Anambra

Source: Facebook

It didn’t matter that these posts were from the past; what mattered was what they seemed to suggest—affiliation, sympathy, perhaps even partisanship. And in Nigeria, perception is often louder than proof.

The reaction was swift and predictable. Social media erupted. Hashtags trended. Calls for resignation echoed across platforms. Even opposition voices, including figures aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), amplified the demand for accountability.

For many Nigerians, the issue wasn’t just about whether Amupitan actually operated the account—it was about the credibility gap such allegations created. Can an electoral umpire be trusted if there is even a shadow of doubt about his neutrality?

Allegations, public backlash, and credibility questions

Then came another development that deepened the unease. INEC’s decision to derecognise the ADC leadership, reportedly aligned with David Mark, following its interpretation of a court judgment, raised eyebrows.

Legal interpretations are rarely straightforward in Nigeria, but the optics of the decision—coming at a time when questions about neutrality were already swirling—felt troubling. It created the impression, fair or not, that institutional decisions might be influenced by something other than strict legal reasoning.

That decision, however, has now been dramatically reframed by the highest court in the land. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal’s order that had formed the basis of INEC’s action, describing it as “unnecessary, unwarranted, and improper.” With that ruling, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress aligned with David Mark has been effectively restored, bringing an end to weeks of legal uncertainty that had frozen the party out of the political process.

The implication is profound. What was once presented as a cautious institutional response now sits under the shadow of judicial correction. Even if INEC acted within its interpretation of the law at the time, the reversal reinforces a troubling perception—that critical decisions affecting political participation can rest on unstable legal ground. And in a democracy already struggling with trust deficits, such reversals do not merely clarify the law; they complicate public confidence.

And that is where the danger lies.

A defining test for INEC and Nigeria’s democracy

Nigeria cannot afford to walk into a general election with even the faintest suspicion that its electoral body is compromised. We have been here before. The ghosts of disputed elections—from 1964 to 2007—still linger in our political memory. In other democracies, the consequences of a distrusted electoral system are equally stark. The tensions following the 2020 U.S. election, for instance, showed how quickly faith in democratic institutions can erode when electoral integrity is questioned. In Kenya, repeated disputes over election outcomes have led to cycles of unrest. The lesson is clear. When citizens lose trust in the process, the outcome—no matter how legitimate—becomes contested.

INEC is not just an institution; it is the spine of Nigeria’s democracy. If it bends, everything else risks collapse.

Reports indicate that INEC conducted an internal investigation into the controversial social media account allegedly linked to its chairman. According to its findings, a forensic evaluation exonerated him, suggesting no direct connection. On paper, that should have settled the matter. But trust is not built on internal reports alone, especially in a climate already charged with suspicion.

What complicates matters further is that independent scrutiny is still ongoing. Premium Times, alongside its partners, has launched its own review of the controversial X account and the alleged involvement of Amupitan. They are also examining INEC’s conclusions and consulting external expert opinions. Their report, we are told, will be published upon completion.

And I find myself waiting for it. It is not because I am eager for scandal, but because clarity matters. An independent, well-researched report could either restore confidence or confirm fears in a country where narratives often outrun facts. Either way, it would help anchor public discourse in something more solid than speculation.

And so, the story of Amupitan is no longer just about a man under pressure; it has become a mirror reflecting the deeper anxieties of Nigeria’s democracy. It is about whether institutions can truly outgrow the burdens of their past, whether transparency can outpace suspicion, and whether leadership can inspire trust in a system long defined by doubt.

Oluwafemi Popoola is a journalist, political analyst, and columnist with 8 years’ experience, providing in-depth commentary on governance, public policy, and democracy in Nigeria and beyond.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng