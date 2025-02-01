James Ubeh, a 27-year-old former shop owner, underwent a terrifying Okite ritual involving being buried alive in pursuit of quick wealth, only to face trauma and disillusionment

The ritual, which claimed the life of one participant, left Ubeh mentally scarred and financially ruined, forcing him to abandon his business and seek spiritual deliverance

Both Ubeh and another victim, Gabriel Oduji, warn against the dangers of Okite rituals, revealing them as deadly illusions that lead to regret and hardship

In a desperate bid for quick wealth, James Ubeh, a 27-year-old former shop owner from Anambra State, subjected himself to a terrifying Okite ritual that nearly cost him his life.

The ritual, which involved being buried alive in a shallow grave, left him traumatised and disillusioned, as the promised riches never materialised.

Ubeh’s journey into the dark world of Okite began five years ago, driven by envy and frustration. Despite having a wealthy brother working with Chevron, Ubeh struggled to make ends meet, managing a small stall at Balogun Market in Lagos.

Convinced that his brother’s success was tied to supernatural forces, Ubeh sought out a native doctor in Kogi State, hoping to secure his own fortune.

In an interview with PUNCH, Ubeh recounted he wanted protection and wealth by any means. He then found a native doctor in Ojo-Nibe, and after discussing my fears, he assured me the ritual would change my life.

The ritual, which lasted two days, was a harrowing experience. Ubeh and two others were instructed to dig their own graves, after which they were buried alive for an hour.

The priest said it was a test of endurance, a struggle with the earth to emerge stronger, Ubeh explained.

"But it was terrifying. I felt like I died twice.”

Tragically, one of the participants did not survive the ordeal. Ubeh and the other survivor were revived, bathed in the blood of a black ram, and fed yam porridge as part of the final rites.

However, despite the promises of wealth and power, Ubeh’s life took a turn for the worse.

When he left the shrine, he was hopeful, but nothing changed. He narrated that he lost his business, sanity, and wandered the streets, muttering incoherently.

He sought deliverance from pastors, but the torment remained.

Ubeh’s story is not unique. Gabriel Oduji, a 22-year-old former apprentice from Onitsha, also fell victim to the allure of Okite.

Seduced by social media claims of instant wealth, Oduji abandoned his apprenticeship and sought out a native doctor in Idemili. A year later, he found himself deeper in hardship, regretting his decision.

Both men now warn others against the dangers of Okite rituals. Ubeh, who now works as a party DJ, reflects on his ordeal with deep regret. “I went through hell for nothing,” he said. “There’s no genuine Okite for quick wealth. It’s all a lie.”

