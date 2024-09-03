Media personality Nedu Wazobia, in a trending video on social media, claimed money ritual is real

Nedu Wazobia, while speaking to colleagues, explained how the ritual works and added that it involves dragging money from the future

The media personality's explanation about money ritual has triggered comments, especially on X, formerly Twitter

Popular media personality and comedian Nedu Wazobia, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, has caused a buzz online after claiming the money ritual is real and works.

Nedu, a host on the controversial podcast HonestBunch, shared what he was told about money rituals while speaking with some colleagues.

According to Nedu, the act involved fast-tracking successes from the future to the present.

He, however, stressed that anyone involved would see their lifespan reduced by half.

In his words,

"Money ritual is real and it works. What they do is drag money from your future to your present, they fast track your success and in return your lifespan reduces by half."

Watch video as Nedu Wazobia speaks about money ritual

What netizens are saying about Nedu's claim

The media personality's explanation has stirred up a debate on X, as some netizens insisted that money rituals don't exist.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below

47kasz:

"So the one wey their money Ritual no Dey buy pass 2009 Lexus nko??"

Iokekeigwe:

"Talking trash with confidence, podcast should be banned in Nigeria."

DareHardy09:

"I don’t believe money ritual exists abeg."

L0wie_G0ld1:

"DJ Arafat talked abt this before dying... It's how the industry work sha."

Itzpelumi

"What if you don’t have money in your future?"

AfrokonnectNG:

"Has it tried it? Oh na gist they give am and he’s giving us gist. So what’s the evidence it exists?"

LonleyCharlie_:

"Be like say I go need my future money."

