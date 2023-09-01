20-year-old Ridwan has been arrested for allegedly killing his father for a money ritual in Ogun state

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps in a bush in Oshoku village, Ijebu North LGA

Rilwan confessed that he removed his father's private part, larynx, and just four teeth for the money ritual

Ogun state, Ijebu - Operatives of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps have arrested a 20-year-old man simply identified as Ridwan for allegedly killing his father for a money ritual.

The suspect was arrested at Oshoku village, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, August 31, Daily Trust reported.

Nigerian man arrested for killing father for money ritual in Ogun

Source: Facebook

The So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, made this known in a statement issued by the corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, on Friday, September 1.

Ganzallo said the members of the corps heard a strange noise in a building during the routine patrol at Oshoku.

He explained that the officers entered the building “but to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of blood and the alleged killer fled the scene.”

He added:

“The suspected killer was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush.”

Suspect narrates how he killed his father

“He confessed to have killed his father, Ishau, with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purposes,”

The corps commander said Rilwan during interrogation confessed that “he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.”

The alleged killer, however, refused to disclose about the whereabouts of the ritualist.

The suspect has been transfered to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbere Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.

