A community in the Yagba West local government area of Kogi state has been thrown into mourning

Armed bandits killed three young men a few days after kidnapping the traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, (HRM) Ogunyanda Ilufemiloye, from his palace

Residents have narrated how the tragic incident occurred after the gunmen attacked the community on Saturday morning, May 17, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yagba, Kogi state - Armed bandits have killed three young men including hunters and vigilantes in the Ofoloke community of Yagba West local government area of Kogi state.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the community killing three people on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Terrorists kill residents in the Ofoloke community in Kogi state.

As reported by Daily Trust, this is coming a few days after gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler of the community from his palace to an unknown location.

The bandits kidnapped the traditional ruler of Ofoloke, His Royal Highness, (HRM) Ogunyanda Ilufemiloye, in the early hours of Thursday, May 15, 2025.

A source disclosed that the three men a telecommunication services provider hired the hunters/ vigilantes to give security cover to their technicians.

The telecom workers were out in the community to fix a faulty mask.

However, another source, the three hunters were shot and killed in an ambush while combing the bush in the area to locate their abducted traditional ruler.

“We are heartbroken and outraged to report that just days after the kidnapping of our traditional ruler in Okoloke village, Yagba West, we have now lost three more innocent lives to bandits in the same community."

The source further stated that the lifeless’ bodies of three hunters were recovered in the bush on Saturday morning.

“Our community is under siege; we need the help of all to get us out of this ugly situation. The time to act is now. Many are relocating, as the insecurity situation is getting worse in our community,” said Demola Samuel, a youth leader in the community."

Bandits kill vigilante, kidnap 6 girls

Recall that tragedy struck in Pandogari Community, Rafi local government area of Niger state after armed bandits attacked the area.

The terrorists killed a vigilante and kidnapped six teenage girls during the attack on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

One of the residents said armed bandits have been attacking the community since the alleged negotiation with Governor Uba Sani-led Kaduna state government.

Bandits ambush, gun down 4 soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than four Nigerian soldiers were ambushed and shot dead by armed bandits in the Gudu local government area of Sokoto state.

The bandits also injured seven other military personnel and set ablaze two operational vehicles of the security personnel.

The Sole Administrator of the local government, Honourable Umar MaiKano Balle, said many residents escaped the ambush by whisker.

