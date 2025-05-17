Ahenjir Emmanuella, a 23-year-old university student, was allegedly shot and killed by police during a stop-and-search operation in Makurdi, Benue state

Markurdi, Benue state - A Nigerian university student, Ahenjir Emmanuella, has been fatally shot by a stray bullet allegedly fired by police officers during a stop-and-search operation at the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state.

The incident reportedly occurred early Friday morning, May 16, when officers from the Benue state police command were conducting routine checks at the busy intersection.

Witnesses said police opened fire on a vehicle after the driver reportedly failed to stop, hitting Emmanuella, who was inside the car.

The 23-year-old student was said to be returning to school at Kwararafa University in Taraba state when the bullet struck her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries after losing a significant amount of blood, Vanguard reported.

Ahenjir Emmanuella: Calls for justice mount

The death of the student has triggered outrage among friends, activists, and civil society groups. Igbor Iorbo, a close friend of the deceased, described the incident as “heartbreaking” and demanded accountability.

“In the early hours of today, officers from ‘E’ Division shot and killed my friend, Emmanuella,” she said.

“We are not asking for much, just justice. Lives must not continue to be lost at the hands of those meant to protect us.”

Human rights advocate and gender activist Ukan Kurugh also condemned the shooting and criticised the police for their silence since the incident occurred, Daily Trust also stated.

He warned that a large-scale peaceful protest would take place in Makurdi if the officers responsible were not identified and sanctioned by the weekend.

Police killing: Community tensions rise

The incident has escalated tensions in Makurdi, with several civil society organisations and community groups threatening mass protests.

Kurugh, in a separate statement, cautioned that the town could face a total lockdown from Tuesday unless justice is swiftly delivered.

Police remain silent

The police spokesperson in Benue state, CSP Catherine Anene, is yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report.

The identity of the officer or officers involved in the shooting has yet to be confirmed, and the police command has not issued any official statement regarding the killing.

Nigerians fume as police kill man over noodles

In another report, a prominent human rights organisation, Amnesty International, called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the killing of one Kabiru Ibrahim in Soro village, Bauchi state.

Ibrahim was allegedly killed through severe beating and rounds of torture by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The late Ibrahim was reportedly accused of stealing sachets of noodles. The young man died on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the teaching hospital in Bauchi following the alleged human rights violations by the police.

