Young Nigerian rapper Dan Dizzy recently stirred massive reactions with some comments he made about killings for money ritual

Dan Dizzy's comments were a reaction to the trending story of a Port Harcourt-based skit maker who killed his girlfriend in an alleged Yahoo Yahoo ritual

The rapper also confirmed to Legit.ng, his reasons for saying there's nothing like blood/ritual money but organ harvesting

Famous young Nigerian rapper Tuotamuno Daniel Darius, aka Dan Dizzy, has sparked a massive conversation online with some comments he shared about the trending story of the Port-Harcourt-based skit maker who killed his girlfriend.

Dan Dizzy weighed in on the conversation, noting that there's nothing like blood money; instead, those alleged to be into ritual killings are organ harvesters.

Rapper Dan Dizzy claims that the PH-based skit maker who allegedly killed his girlfriend did it for organ harvesting. Photo credit: @idandizzy/@cableng

Source: Instagram

During his online conversation, Darius noted that it was madness for anyone to think that after killing a human, money would start appearing in their cupboard or fridge.

"It is not juju, na organ harvesting" - Dan Dizzy reiterated

Dan Dizzy further noted in his posts that the acts many call money rituals or "Juju" were false. Instead, it is organ harvesting.

He was convinced that the alleged skit maker who killed his girlfriend didn't act alone.

Dan also stated that the people who needed the organs helped him achieve the crime he committed and left to dispose of the body of the Uniport lady.

Read an excerpt of Dan Dizzy's tweet:

"There is nothing like money ritual or blood money, organ harvesters pay these people to bring some specific organs and get paid, it’s not juju it’s organ harvesting. So if u kill the persons money go begin come out from cupboard or from fridge?? U think say nah Nollywood???"

See Dan Dizzy's tweet:

See how netizens reacted to Dan Dizzy's comment

Here are some the reactions that trailed Dan Dizzy's tweet about money ritual:

@obijoseph_c:

"Organ harvesting requires surgical removal.. and available gadget to keep the organ alive till it gets to the receiver. Butchering and forceful removing a body part and storing it in nylon doesn't sound like Organ Harvesting."

@ios_official231:

"Bro na juju... Na Africa we dey! Money ritual dey and I don confirm am."

@Son_Of_Pepper:

"I doubt it, I mean the organ harvesting part though. I mean, the harvested organs has to be kept alive for it to be useful, right?"

@p_romah:

"What exactly are they using the organs for? Cos he obviously didn't preserve it anywhere."

@evilmadss:

"That netflix movie guy said this “what is yahoo+? do you think money will just start falling from the air or what.”

@BigNkay:

"You are right and wrong. It has been explained that it is not money ritual as you call it. It’s a transactional destiny early withdrawal that will require blood of humans alone or a body part to enhance the specific request."

@oil_shaeikh:

"Organ harvesting is not done anyhow, that’s ritual !!! Organ harvesting is done clinically or by experts."

@davidchibuike_:

"What are these organs harvesters using breast, eyes, penls, tongue to do?"

@skillzxtimi:

"What is the essence of the money ritual of you will not be richer than Dangote or Otedola."

@Remali__:

"My guy juju dey oo."

@4RM_435:

"To dismiss money rituals or blood money is to deny that there is juju or black magic. Will a ghost bring you money? I'm not sure, and I don't intend to find out, but there's black magic."

@Airdropglobal5:

"I'm convinced of this. There is a huge market in human organs and people are ready to pay for fresh ones."

"Calling it ritual is just a fear tactic" - Dan Dizzy shares

After seeing the viral conversation between Dan Dizzy and some tweeps about the PH-based skit maker that allegedly killed his girlfriend, Legit.ng reached out to the rapper.

He spoke extensively about the ritual killing conversation and why he believes it is organ harvesting. Dan Dizzy said:

"Find out the price of organs, you go know wetin really dey sup, eyes and the rest nah camouflage the real things wey them need the people wey get am don carry am, ritual nah wetin dem use dey put fear for boys body make them no fit expose the truth."

He shared with Legit.ng how some body organs/parts cost. Dan noted that:

"Livers cost $557k, Kidneys cost 262k. He further noted that even the human skin is sold at $10/inch. While the Stomach is $500, and finally, eyeballs goes for $1,500. This is why I don't believe the killings are for juju rather organ harvesting."

