The newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, made his first official visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Oba Owoade and his wife Abiwumi visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock on Friday, May 16, 2025

Bayo Onanuaga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu shared more details about the first-class monarch's visit

FCT, Abuja - The newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade; and his wife Abiwumi, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Legit.ng recall that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde approved Owoade's appointment as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

Alaafin of Oyo Oba Owoade and his wife visits President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Dotun Oyelade, the state's commissioner for information and orientation, announced the development in a statement on Friday, January 19, 2025.

According to Oyelade, the appointment of Owoade followed extensive consultations and traditional divination by the Oyomesi, the kingmakers.

The new Alaafin visited President Tinubu on Friday, May 16, 2025, and received a presidential welcome.

Bayo Onanuaga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu disclosed this with photos of the visit via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

According to Onanuga, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, were present during Alaafin’s visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recall that there was jubilation as the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, unveiled his official title.

Oba Owoade would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty after assuming the throne.

Oba Owoade ascends throne as new Alaafin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oba Abimbola Owoade officially ascended the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, succeeding the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The event took place at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries in attendance.

The Oyo State Government ensured heightened security around the city for the coronation, ensuring safety for all attendees.

