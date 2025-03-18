Jubilation as the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, unveiled his official title

The new Alaafin Oba Owoade would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty after assuming the throne

Oba Owoade replaces the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who passed away on April 22, 2022

Oyo state - The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, unveiled his official title after assuming the throne.

The first class traditional ruler, Oba Owoade would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty.

According to The Nation, this is contained in a statement issued by the monarch.

“This is to inform the general public that the proper manner of addressing the Alaafin for all activities and in the media is EXACTLY as follows:

“HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY IKU BABA YEYE OBA ABIMBOLA AKEEM OWOADE I ALAAFIN OF OYO.

“The number after OWOADE is the Roman Numeral One (I), not the English Number One (1).

“The public is enjoined to adhere strictly to use the wordings as exactly as stated above and without adding prefix or suffix to any of the names as stated above.”

Who is Oba Owoade?

Owoade, a Nigerian-Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and President of 100279 Manitoba Limited, is also a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, a major electric power and natural gas utility provider in Canada.

His professional and administrative ties to Canada necessitated the trip, delaying the traditional process in Oyo.

Legit.ng also reported that Owoade delayed traditional rites and returned to Canada to conclude professional and administrative obligations.

The traditional enthronement process, including the Ipebi seclusion ritual, awaits his return and is expected to span nearly a month.

Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state government confirmed April 4 as the official date for Oba Owoade’s coronation, despite the delay in rites commencement.

Legit.ng earlier reported that five Oyo kingmakers rejected an alleged move by Governor Makinde to kickstart a new process for the selection of the vacant stool of the Alaafin.

The displeased kingmakers described Makinde's purported step as illegal and a disregard for the judiciary.

The kingmakers who expressed their displeasure with this move are High Chief Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo; High Chief Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; High Chief Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; Chíef Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo.

Alaafin stool: Makinde dragged to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some kingmakers dragged Governor Makinde to court over the government’s alleged refusal to approve the selection of Prince Gbadegesin as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The aggrieved kingmakers also sued the attorney general/commissioner for justice, Biodun Aikomo, and the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs in court.

