Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi, others attend Sule Lamido’s book launch in Abuja

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others arrived at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi, and others are attending former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido’s Book Launch

Lamido’s autobiography titled Being True to Myself will be reviewed by a former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

FCT, Abuja - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others have stormed the venue of Sule Lamido’s Book Launch in Abuja.

Former VP Namadi Sambo and former Senate Presidents, Ken Nnamani, and Pius Ayim have also arrived at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, will review former Jogawa state governor Lamido’s autobiography titled Being True to Myself.

Also in attendance are Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Yahaya; Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi; and Plateau state governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Others include notable figures like former Governors Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), and Babangida Aliyu (Niger), (Cross Rivers), Liyel Imoke among others.

Atiku confirmed his presence at the book launch via his X handle @atiku

"I just arrived at the NAF Centre in Abuja for the launch and public presentation of a book titled: 'Being True to Myself' by my good friend and associate, the former Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Sule Lamido."

Nigerians react

@AgannaMatthew

You didn't recognize the presence of your Oga, Former President Obasanjo in your post.

@OmoboyedeO

I love the title of that book. It directly relates to your political ambition.

You are only true to yourself....even if it's at the expense of others.

And by the special grace of God Almighty, you will NEVER rule this country as president

@AdamuUs99237045

Being true to ourselves is what we lack in our virtual and physical world, it requires embracing your true strength and weaknesses, recognizing your talents and abilities while also acknowledging your limitations without shame, it's about accepting the whole package that is you.

@omoiyaolobi001

Atiku, you are the biggest opposition figure in Nigeria today; your party PDP is a mess of itself and if you are serious about winning the election in 2027 take your loyalists out of the party now form another party with them, and start mobilizing from grassroots.

@OkpanachiSulie1

Together we will deliver a new Nigeria for all Nigeria.

The future of Nigeria depends on equity, fairness, justice, and respect for all zones.

Tinubu is plotting to outsmart Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was making efforts to break into the southeast states and outsmart his opponents, including Atiku and Obi, ahead of the 2027 election.

While the president could have foreseen a possible alliance between Atiku and Obi, winning the southeast would be a boost for him and a knock for Obi.

While two of the five states in the region are already under the control of the APC, the president has been building alliances with the three remaining state governors.

