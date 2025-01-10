Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has approved Prince Abimbola Owoade's appointment as the new Alaafin of Oyo

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, who stated that Owoade was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ademola Ojo, noted that this announcement brings an end to the legal and social disputes that arose after the passing of the former Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who died on April 22, 2022. Ojo urged the people of Oyo State to support the new Alaafin and join the government in celebrating this historic moment.

However, it's worth noting that there have been some controversies surrounding the selection process. The Oyo kingmakers had previously written to Governor Makinde, urging him to avoid an illegal selection process and respect the judiciary.

Residents of Oyo State have been called upon to rally behind the new monarch as he begins his reign over the ancient kingdom. The government is celebrating this historic moment, and it remains to be seen how the new Alaafin will impact the kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng