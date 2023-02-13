Oyo state - Morenikeji Lasisi, popularly known as Baba Keji in the palace of Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo State, has died at age 120, according to The Punch.

Baba Keji who was regarded as the oldest person in the palace served three Alaafins before he died last night.

His death came ten months after the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who he served for 51 years, before he joined his ancestors.

He will be buried today according to Islamic rites.

