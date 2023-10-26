The former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi III, died at the age of 83 in April 2022 after 51 years on the throne

Since Oba Adeyemi III's demise, controversies have surrounded the selection of the new Alaafin

Disagreements between factions of kingmakers in the ancient Oyo town have also been noted

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo state - Five of the seven kingmakers in Oyo have dragged the state governor, Seyi Makinde, to court over the government’s alleged refusal to approve the selection of Prince Lukman Gbadegesin as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The aggrieved kingmakers also sued the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Biodun Aikomo, and the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs to court.

Oyo kingmakers sue Governor Makinde

Per The Nation newspaper, the aggrieved kingmakers are High Chiefs Ayoola (Basorun of Oyo), Wakeel Oyedepo (Lagunna) and Amusa Yusuf (Akinniku), Chief Wahab Oyetunji (Are-Ago Basorun) and Gbadebo Mufutau (Alapo of Oyo).

Furthermore, the kingmakers also want the court to restrain Governor Makinde and the other defendants from removing them as Oyo kingmakers, “dissolving the Oyomesi in Council, or appointing or selecting warrant chiefs to conduct or start a fresh process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo”, Premium Times noted on Thursday, October 26.

Meanwhile, the court is yet to announce a date for the hearing of the fresh suit filed by the disgruntled kingmakers.

