The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, has ordered the immediate dissolution of an unauthorised coronation committee allegedly set up by a group of individuals without his approval.

In a statement made available to The PUNCH on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the monarch warned that any further meetings or activities related to the committee would be considered illegal and would not be tolerated.

Monarch's warning on unauthorised activities

Oba Owoade emphasised that any committee or event related to his coronation must receive prior approval from his office.

The statement, titled "Coronation Committee Setup in Oyo Town—Notice of Cease & Desist", read in part, “Let it be known to all and sundry that any committee or activity being set up or promoted without the prior consent and approval of His Imperial Majesty and his office shall be deemed unauthorised and will not be allowed to exist.”

Compensation and future efforts

The statement added, “The general public and the organisers of the so-called coronation committee being put together in Oyo Town are hereby notified that no approval or consent was given by the Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade I.

Therefore, further meetings on this subject must stop immediately.” The monarch also stated that any fundraising efforts for the coronation would be at the discretion of the royal family, which would determine the composition of any official committee if the need arose. “The efforts of the organisers are appreciated, and they will be informed as events unfold should there be any need for their contributions.”

Emphasis on approval for initiatives

Oba Owoade stressed that all initiatives or activities relating to the coronation must be cleared by his office before being made public.

This announcement aims to ensure that all events and committees associated with the coronation are properly regulated and authorised by the monarch's office.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially presented the staff of office and certificate of ascension to Oba Abimbola Owoade, marking the beginning of his reign as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The ceremony, held at the government house in Ibadan, was a momentous occasion attended by a small circle of dignitaries and traditional leaders. A proper coronation has been scheduled to be held in a month's time.

