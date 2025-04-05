Oba Abimbola Owoade has officially ascended the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, succeeding the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

The event took place at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries in attendance

The Oyo State Government ensured heightened security around the city for the coronation, ensuring safety for all attendees

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oba Abimbola Owoade has officially been crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, marking a new chapter in the rich history of the ancient Yoruba kingdom.

He succeeds the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who reigned for over 50 years and passed away on April 22, 2022.

The colorful coronation ceremony was held on Saturday, April 5, at Oliveth Baptist High School, Oyo, drawing a crowd of traditional rulers, government officials, and well-wishers from across the country, The Punch reported.

Dignitaries grace historic occasion

Among the prominent figures present were Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

Oba Owoade had earlier received the staff of office and instrument of office from Governor Makinde on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan. His formal ascension followed the successful completion of the sacred 21-day Oro Ipebi rites on Saturday, March 29.

Tight security ensures smooth ceremony

Ahead of the high-profile event, the Oyo State Government ramped up security measures across the city.

Armed personnel were stationed at major roads, public spaces, and within the vicinity of the coronation ground to ensure safety and order, Vanguard reported.

Residents of Oyo trooped out in large numbers to witness the event, chanting praises and paying homage to their new king.

With the coronation of Oba Owoade, the people of Oyo have ushered in a new era of leadership and cultural pride.

