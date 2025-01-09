Kingmakers in Oyo insisted that they had selected Prince Lukman Gbadegesin for appointment as the next Alaafin of Oyo

In a fresh message by a quintet of Oyo kingmakers, the elders maintained that Prince Gbadegesin's selection followed due process

Legit.ng reports that Gbadegesin, a former personal assistant (PA) to Aruna Elewi, minister during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, was reportedly picked from among dozens of princes interested in the stool

Oyo, Oyo state - Five kingmakers (Oyomesi) in Oyo on Thursday, January 9, 2025, rejected an alleged move by Seyi Makinde, governor of the Oyo state, to kickstart a new process for the selection of the vacant stool of the Alaafin.

The displeased kingmakers described Makinde's purported step as illegal and a disregard for the judiciary.

As reported by Daily Trust, the kingmakers who expressed their displeasure with this move are High Chief Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo; High Chief Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; High Chief Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; Chíef Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo.

The kingmakers said a majority of them have already selected Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect.

New Alaafin: Oyo kingmakers disagree with Makinde

The position of the kingmakers was revealed in a letter written and signed on their behalf by their legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju (SAN). The letter was sent to Governor Makinde.

A section of the letter read:

“We have just been reliably ínformed by our clients that you have just through the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and Chairmen of Atiba and Oyo East Local Government appointed (i) Chief Odurinde Olusegun Alajagba of Ajagba) (ii) Chief Ganiyu Ajiboye (Alago-Oja of Ago Oja) as warrant kíngmakers to join High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin of Oyo) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Samu of Oyo) to kick start the process of selecting another candidate to fill the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo.

“The two local government chairmen and the said warrant chiefs and High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin of Oyo) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Samu of Oyo) who are not in support of the decision of the majority of the Kingmakers that selected Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alafin-elect were summoned today 9h January, 2025 to the office of the Oyo state commissioner for chieftaincy affairs where they were ordered to commence a fresh process to fill the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo.”

Alaafin stool: Oyemesi cautions against impunity

Furthermore, the kingmakers explained that considering there is a pending court case on the matter, Makinde’s attempt to kickstart a new process is a disregard to his oath of office, legal and constitutional duty to abide by the constitution, and give utmost regard to the court.

They also noted that the governor’s move is similar to his past action when he disregarded a pending case before the court and proceeded to dissolve a democratically elected local government chairmen which the Supreme Court eventually condemned and described as a “disturbing ugly face of impunity displayed by the governor of Oyo state, tantamounting to executive lawlessness.”

The letter noted:

“Proceeding to commence a fresh process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo would be subjudice and tantamount to lawlessness and disregard of the superior courts of record an act which your Excellency ought to distance yourself from.

“We therefore once more request and urge your Excellency to suspend any plan to kick start fresh process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo during the pendency of a motion for injunction pending appeal in obedience to law and integrity of our courts."

