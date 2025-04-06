The ancient 200-year-old Alaafin’s palace in Oyo town will be reconstructed for the preservation of culture and tradition

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, made this known after he officially ascended the throne

Oba Owoade said the Palace was originally built almost 200 years ago by Alaafin Atiba ‘Latunbosun

Oyo state - The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has announced plans to renovate the ancient 200-year-old Alaafin’s palace in Oyo town.

Legit.ng recalls that Oba Owoade officially ascended the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, succeeding the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The event took place at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries in attendance.

The Oyo State Government ensured heightened security around the city for the coronation, ensuring safety for all attendees.

Oba Owoade said the Oyo Alaafin palace was long overdue for reconstruction.

The first class monarch assured the people that the project would retain its traditional and cultural heritage.

He stated this while speaking in an interview published by Nigerian Tribune on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Oba Owoade noted that the palace, originally built almost 200 years ago by Atiba ‘Latunbosun—the first Alaafin in the present-day Oyo—has never undergone major reconstruction.

“If you have been to the Aafin, you will agree with me that it needs some repairs. Some new buildings need to be constructed, and some need to be renovated.

“We are looking at reconstructing the palace without compromising the standard, culture and tradition,”

The traditional ruler said he initially turned down the offer to contest for the Alaafin title.

Speaking on his journey to the Alaafin throne, Oba Owoade said:

“I was in Canada when my family—the Mogajis—called and asked if I wanted to participate in the contest for the next Alaafin. I said I was not interested,” he said. “But after some persuasion, I gave in. Thank God I am here today as the Alaafin, and I am in Oyo to stay.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was jubilation as Oba Owoade, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, unveiled his official title.

The new Alaafin Oba Owoade would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty after assuming the throne.

Oba Owoade replaces the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who passed away on April 22, 2022.

Makinde approves Owoade as new Alaafin of Oyo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, approved Abimbola Owoade's appointment as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

Dotun Oyelade, the state's commissioner for information and orientation, announced the development in a statement on Friday, January 19, 2025.

According to Oyelade, the appointment of Owoade followed extensive consultations and traditional divination by the Oyomesi, the kingmakers.

