Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has announced a fresh recruitment exercise for young people in Adamawa state

The governor disclosed that 4,000 job seekers would be employed into the State Civil Service Commission

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, shared more details about how interested applicants can apply for the openings

Yola, Adamawa state – Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announced the recruitment of 4,000 job seekers into the State Civil Service Commission.

Governor Fintiri directed the State Civil Service Commission to open a recruitment portal for the recruitment.

The recruitment exercise into various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) takes effect from midnight Tuesday, April 29th to May, 12 2025.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 28, and made available to Legit.ng.

According to the statement, eligible candidates must possess relevant qualifications and be ready to produce original copies of their credentials at the venue of the interview.

Wonosikou disclosed that interested applicants are to log into https://csc.ad.gov.ng to apply.

The governor’s aide added that those who attended the last aborted interview can reapply.

He explained that Governor Fintiri is committed to improving the living standards of the citizens, particularly the youth.

Governor Fintiri’s administration prioritises job creation to ensure no one is left idle.

“This initiative aims to enhance living standards, empower the younger generation and foster economic growth and development”

He said Fintiri’s administration demonstrates its commitment to the welfare and development of Adamawa citizens by providing job opportunities.

